Jaime Jaquez Jr. made history in the NBA on Thursday, setting a new record for a Mexican in the victory of the Miami Heat 142-132 over the Indiana Pacers at the Kaseya Center. Born in California, but with Mexican and American nationality, Jaquez scored 24 points in the victory and set the record for the most points scored by a Mexican in an NBA game.

The eaves of the Heat equaled his previous record of 22 points but excelled in the last quarter with 14 points to establish the new record for an Aztec in the NBA. Jaquez credited the victory to the support of the team and the great night with the public.

Jaquez has been playing a great season in the NBA, exhibiting impressive statistics in the last six games. He has consistently recorded significant numbers in points, rebounds, and assists, further solidifying his performance on the court.

In another news, the last away uniform worn by Kobe Bryant with the Los Angeles Lakers is set to be auctioned, with expectations of raising over half a million dollars. SCP Auctions has several Mamba products, including the last uniform Bryant wore on April 11, 2016, against the Thunder.

The purple mesh Adidas jersey and Adidas Climacool shorts, which contain a small microphone pocket, will be auctioned along with a size 14 Nike Kobe 11 Elite Low. Experts have examined the items for unique characteristics to ensure their authenticity.

The auction for the uniform is expected to exceed $500,000 and the auction for the sneakers is anticipated to bring in around $100,000. The pieces come with a sense of history, with Kobe not only wearing them in the game against the Thunder but also on nine other occasions during the last months of his farewell season.