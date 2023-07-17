Jaime Lozano Leads Mexican Team to Ninth Gold Cup Title

Title: Coach Jaime Lozano’s Future Uncertain as Mexico Clinches Ninth Gold Cup Title

Date: July 17, 2023

After a disappointing performance in the League of Nations against the United States, coach Jaime Lozano took charge of the Mexican national team with the goal of turning their fortunes around in the 2023 Gold Cup. In a remarkable turnaround, Lozano successfully guided the Aztec team to their ninth Gold Cup title within a month.

Lozano’s contract was specifically for the duration of the competition, leaving his future with the team uncertain. The Mexican Football Federation now faces the decision of whether to extend his contract or opt for a different coach. When asked about his future during the press conference after winning the tournament, Lozano admitted, “I had to arrive at a not so good time, but when you trust people, you prepare. It was a great opportunity for us. If (we hadn’t become champions), I would have thought the same thing.”

The coach also emphasized the importance of embracing a long-term process, drawing a parallel to Guillermo Ochoa’s comments and the example of Panama. However, Lozano made it clear that his association with the national team ends from this point, stating, “From now on, I am free. We Mexicans don’t believe much in the process, but even losing the final, you have to value other things.”

Despite the expiration of his contract, Lozano acknowledged that winning the Gold Cup has opened up more opportunities for him to continue with the national team. “With these results, you open up opportunities, hopefully. Of course, I would like to be here and coach my team in a World Cup. What I live today is a dream, and if I have to continue, I will continue sleeping,” he expressed.

The coach also shared his opinions on Costa Rica and Honduras, two prominent rivals in the region. Lozano recognized the strength of these Central American teams and emphasized that Mexico should not underestimate their capabilities. He stated, “Each time they (Costa Rica and Honduras) get closer, one grows, but they also continue to grow. They are countries that complicate history… The Tico has different quality; I think they will have many possibilities to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. And why not dream big and make history? That’s how I think about Mexico.”

Regarding Reinaldo Rueda’s return to the Honduras national team, Lozano spoke highly of his experience and predicted that Rueda would lead the team to fight for a spot in the World Cup once again.

As Mexico basks in the glory of their Gold Cup triumph, the future direction of the national team rests in the hands of the Mexican Football Federation, who will have to make a crucial decision about Lozano’s role. Will he continue leading the team towards their World Cup dreams, or will a new coach emerge to guide Mexico’s path on the international stage? Only time will tell.

