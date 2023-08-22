Home » Jaime Lozano Visits Chivas in Verde Valle to Observe Players for Potential 2026 World Cup Call-Up
Sports

Jaime Lozano Visits Chivas in Verde Valle to Observe Players for Potential 2026 World Cup Call-Up

by admin
Jaime Lozano Visits Chivas in Verde Valle to Observe Players for Potential 2026 World Cup Call-Up

Jaime Lozano, the coach of the Mexican National Team, recently visited Chivas in Verde Valle to assess the players for their potential first call-up under his guidance towards the 2026 World Cup. The Flock, Chivas’ official account on Twitter, warmly welcomed Lozano to their training session prior to the game against Xolos. They also posted a video showcasing Lozano’s arrival alongside his coaching staff and Duilio Davino, the director of men’s teams.

During his visit, Lozano was reunited with familiar faces such as Alexis Vega, Roberto ‘Piojo’ Alvarado, Gilberto Sepúlveda, and Alan Mozo. These players were previously led by Lozano during their Olympic process with El Tri, and they greeted each other with great enthusiasm.

After triumphing in the 2023 Gold Cup under the tenure of former coach Diego Cocca, Lozano is now preparing to form his first team for the upcoming friendlies in September. On September 9, Mexico will face Australia in Arlington, Texas, followed by a match against Uzbekistan on September 12 in Atlanta, Georgia.

It is worth mentioning that prior to his visit to Chivas, Jaime Lozano attended the training session at CU alongside Lillini and Davino. Overall, the Mexican National Team coach is actively scouting and evaluating players as he builds towards the 2026 World Cup.

See also  Covid does not give up and Mogliano postpones the trip to Reggio

You may also like

Bologna-Milan: ‘Pulisic is a talent, Giroud a true...

China Defeats Norway 5-3 in Women’s Ice Hockey...

American Sha’Carri Richardson wins 100m

Honduran National Team Announces Squad for Friendly Against...

Roma-Zapata, there is still no agreement with Atalanta:...

Chinese team continues to dominate at world shooting...

Yes, I’m in the finals! And the family...

Julio Rodríguez and Eddie Rosario Win Player of...

Pioli, ‘I’m satisfied, a good Milan is being...

Spain’s Perez Dominates Women’s 20km Race Walk, Ma...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy