Jaime Lozano Visits Chivas in Verde Valle to Observe Players for Potential 2026 World Cup Call-Up

Jaime Lozano, the coach of the Mexican National Team, recently visited Chivas in Verde Valle to assess the players for their potential first call-up under his guidance towards the 2026 World Cup. The Flock, Chivas’ official account on Twitter, warmly welcomed Lozano to their training session prior to the game against Xolos. They also posted a video showcasing Lozano’s arrival alongside his coaching staff and Duilio Davino, the director of men’s teams.

During his visit, Lozano was reunited with familiar faces such as Alexis Vega, Roberto ‘Piojo’ Alvarado, Gilberto Sepúlveda, and Alan Mozo. These players were previously led by Lozano during their Olympic process with El Tri, and they greeted each other with great enthusiasm.

After triumphing in the 2023 Gold Cup under the tenure of former coach Diego Cocca, Lozano is now preparing to form his first team for the upcoming friendlies in September. On September 9, Mexico will face Australia in Arlington, Texas, followed by a match against Uzbekistan on September 12 in Atlanta, Georgia.

It is worth mentioning that prior to his visit to Chivas, Jaime Lozano attended the training session at CU alongside Lillini and Davino. Overall, the Mexican National Team coach is actively scouting and evaluating players as he builds towards the 2026 World Cup.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

