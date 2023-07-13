Jaime Lozano’s Impressive Run as Interim Coach Ignites Calls for Permanent Role

Title: Jaime Lozano leads Mexico to Gold Cup final as interim coach amid calls for permanent role

Subtitle: Lozano credits players for success and emphasizes need for a long-term process

Mexico City – Jaime Lozano, who served as interim coach for the Mexican National Team, has led the squad to the final of the Gold Cup, receiving praise and calls for him to be appointed as the permanent strategist. However, Lozano recognizes that his role was temporary and focuses on his goal of bringing the cup home.

“I came for a Gold Cup, and that’s how it is in my head. We will do our best to return the cup home,” Lozano stated during a press conference. When asked about the possibility of remaining as head coach beyond the tournament, Lozano jokingly said, “Maybe if you (Rubén Rodríguez, Fox Sports journalist) were there (in the Federation) I would continue.”

Lozano expressed gratitude towards the decision-makers who believed in him, mentioning that just three months ago, he was unemployed. He emphasized the importance of having the trust of those in charge, stating, “You don’t need everyone to trust you; you just need the decision maker to trust you.”

Throughout the Gold Cup, Lozano has consistently credited the players and their dedication for their success. He thanked the selected players for their commitment and mentioned that he has always surrounded himself with individuals who are better than him. “I just have to thank the confidence for the way in which they deliver and follow the game plan,” Lozano said.

The interim coach highlighted the team’s decision to strive for excellence in the tournament, stating, “Teamwork is more a decision than a virtue, and they decided they wanted to be the best team in this Cup and return the cup home.”

Looking ahead, Lozano stressed the importance of a long-term process for the Mexican National Team. He believes that a continuous process will allow the team to fully exploit its potential. “Whoever is here as the coach of Mexico, I would like to see that process, because surely after a couple of World Cups, we would be a stronger team because of the player, the idea of the game, and the understanding that we could have,” Lozano remarked.

As Mexico prepares for the 2026 World Cup, Lozano’s comments reflect a desire for stability and continuity in team management. The Mexican Football Federation now faces a crucial decision regarding the future leadership of the national team.

