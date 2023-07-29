Home » Jaissle from bench Salzburg to Arabia, will coach Al-Ahli – Football
It will be the young German coach Matthias Jaissle, former coach of Salzburg, to lead the Saudi team of Al-Ahli in the next three seasons. The Jeddah club announced it on their Twitter account, posting a photo of the coach crossed out with the message “Welcome”. The arrival of the German coach follows a few hours after the official signing of Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez, the last big name in European football to reach the Saudi championship.


In addition to Jaissle, other European coaches have landed in Saudi Arabia: the Englishman Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq, the Portuguese Jorge Jesus at Al-Hilal and his compatriot Luis Castro at the helm of Al-Nassr.


The 35-year-old coach, considered one of the most promising of his generation, was ready to lead Salzburg again – with whom he won the last two Austrian championships -, but the club had authorized him to negotiate with Al-Ahli and this morning he announced that he would not be on the bench for the opening match against Altach, replaced by the assistant coaches, suggesting that he was close to moving.

