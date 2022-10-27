On the Italian night between Saturday and Sunday, a super match in the ring of the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale

A special match that looks to the future, but which has its roots in the present. Jake Paul – a professional boxer for three years, after being a musician, youtuber and actor in his teens – challenges former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, who entered the boxing world last year and is in his second official match. Appointment on the night between Saturday and Sunday in Glendale, Arizona. But the Desert Diamond Arena match could also come later: the main event is in fact scheduled around 11 pm local time, 5 am Italian time.

WHO ARE THE BOXERS — Jake Paul is a boxer born in 1997 who, despite his young age, seems to have already lived several lives. As a child actor for Disney, as a kid at ease with social media, to become one of the most followed youtubers. All this hand in hand with a passion for boxing. A passion that becomes a profession in 2018, when he officially enters the ring for the first time and challenges another youtuber: Deji Olatunji. Amateur match but which is worth to the American boxer the transition to professionalism thanks to the victory. Five official matches since 2019, with the pandemic blocking boxing activity in the world for almost a year. All challenges won by Jake Paul.

Different story for Anderson Silva who for about a year has decided to move from hexagon to square: UFC martial arts champion, the Brazilian in 2021 embraced the professionalism of boxing. The 1975 class was middleweight champion in the UFC world and holds the record for the longest title reign in federation history: 2,457 days. Over a year of waiting to see him step back into the ring. See also Serie B 31ª results: Monza, victory in the 95th minute and record

STATISTICS — Five professional fights for Jake Paul, four of which were won by knockout and only one by points. Of the four won by the sound of the last gong, three arrived between the first and second round, with the last success in order of time obtained in the fifth round. The points victory, therefore the only match in which he suffered the most, was the one against Tyron Woodley. The judges’ cards awarded him with a 78 to 74 and a 77 to 75, compared to a 77-75 in favor of the rival. Of these fights won by the American boxer, the ease with which he knocked out his opponents was struck. For Anderson Silva only one professional match on the square. Wet debut from victory due to a technical knockout in the first round over Ortiz. The conditions for an exciting match are all there.

THE QUOTE — Jake Paul favored on the blackboard, as evidenced by the odds of LeoVegas at 1.58 and Bet365 at 1.57. A Brazilian success rises to 2.55 again on LeoVegas, with Sisal paying 2.25. A possible draw, at the end of the 8 rounds of three minutes each, is worth 12 times the stake played on LeoVegas.

THE OTHER FEES — Quotes very similar to each other on the possibility that the match will be decided on points and therefore at the end of the eighth round. The option for the judges to issue the verdict is found at 1.85 on Snai and Sisal; the opposite hypothesis is instead at 1.90 on LeoVegas, with Bet365 more cautious at 1.93. LeoVegas allows you to choose in which pairing of rounds one of the two boxers can take home the victory. As we have seen Jake Paul has won three times in his career within the second round and therefore a success in the first two rounds is worth 14 and drops to 11 for the third and fourth rounds. From a Silva perspective, the victory between the fifth and sixth rounds pays 10, as in the two previous rounds. See also Carragher: How Haaland integrates into Manchester City's system is the key to the Red Army's introduction of Nunes

