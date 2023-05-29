Jakob Ingebrigtsen will tackle the best world performance in the history of the 2 miles at the Paris meeting

Winner while mastering the 1,500m at the Diamond League meeting in Rabat this Sunday, Jakob Ingebrigtsen will stop in Paris on Friday June 9. After a complicated winter, in particular due to a virus – which did not prevent him from achieving the 1,500 m – 3,000 m double at the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul – the Olympic 1,500 m champion seems already in great shape three months before the World Championships in Budapest (August 19-27).
This is why his clan approached the Paris meeting to set up a race for him, with the aim of tackling the best world performance in the history of the 2 miles (3,218 m), on 9 next June (race scheduled at the start of the programme).
Over this little-known but nevertheless mythical distance, the Norwegian will have to work to erase comet Daniel Komen (also holder of the 3,000m world record in 7’20”67), the only man to have passed under 8 minutes over the distance (7’58”61) in 1997.