Home » Jakob Ingebrigtsen will tackle the best world performance in the history of the 2 miles at the Paris meeting
Sports

Jakob Ingebrigtsen will tackle the best world performance in the history of the 2 miles at the Paris meeting

by admin
Jakob Ingebrigtsen will tackle the best world performance in the history of the 2 miles at the Paris meeting

Winner while mastering the 1,500m at the Diamond League meeting in Rabat this Sunday, Jakob Ingebrigtsen will stop in Paris on Friday June 9. After a complicated winter, in particular due to a virus – which did not prevent him from achieving the 1,500 m – 3,000 m double at the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul – the Olympic 1,500 m champion seems already in great shape three months before the World Championships in Budapest (August 19-27).

This is why his clan approached the Paris meeting to set up a race for him, with the aim of tackling the best world performance in the history of the 2 miles (3,218 m), on 9 next June (race scheduled at the start of the programme).

Over this little-known but nevertheless mythical distance, the Norwegian will have to work to erase comet Daniel Komen (also holder of the 3,000m world record in 7’20”67), the only man to have passed under 8 minutes over the distance (7’58”61) in 1997.

See also  Djokovic Australian Open scandal: Why some elite athletes are reluctant to get vaccinated - BBC News

You may also like

EXTREMADURA ELECTION RESULTS | Vara asks to reinstate...

According to the owner of Napoli, Spalletti wants...

Mauricio Pochettino named Chelsea manager

Leicester City chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha says ‘we will...

Epsom Derby: Passenger added to Epsom Derby field...

Big change! The national emblem should return to...

I’m ready for new challenges but I feel...

Football : Pochettino to lead Chelsea at the...

Now Simone decides, Kamada in Milan for 5...

Galliani and that ritual of leaving the stadium...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy