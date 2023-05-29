Jakob Ingebrigtsen will tackle the best world performance in the history of the 2 miles at the Paris meeting

Winner while mastering the 1,500m at the Diamond League meeting in Rabat this Sunday, Jakob Ingebrigtsen will stop in Paris on Friday June 9. After a complicated winter, in particular due to a virus – which did not prevent him from achieving the 1,500 m – 3,000 m double at the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul – the Olympic 1,500 m champion seems already in great shape three months before the World Championships in Budapest (August 19-27).