A footballer declares on Instagram that he is homosexual: “I don’t want to hide anymore”. And he does it, it is the case of Jakub Jankto, not at the end of his career as sometimes happens, but when he is still there to fight against opponents and prejudices. A very rare choice in the world of football. If in 2023 sexual orientation should not only no longer make the news, but be part of an expected daily normality, and whether or not to reveal it remains a choice and certainly not an obligation, football (not only in Italy, but in Italy more) still hides inside the fortress of his own machismo.