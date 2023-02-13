Home Sports Jakub Jankto: Czech Republic international midfielder comes out as gay
Jankto has 45 caps for the Czech Republic

Czech Republic international Jakub Jankto says he “no longer wants to hide” as he publicly comes out as gay.

The 27-year-old Sparta Prague midfielder, on loan from Getafe, made the announcement on Twitter on Monday.

“Like everybody else, I have my strengths, I have my weaknesses, I have a family, I have my friends,” he said.

“I have a job that I have been doing as best as I can for years with seriousness, with professionalism and passion.”

He added: “Like everybody else, I also want to live my life in freedom without fears, without prejudice, without violence but with love.

“I am homosexual and I no longer want to hide myself.”

Last yearBlackpool’s Jake Daniels became the first professional player in the UK men’s game for more than 30 years to come out while still playing.

Prior to Daniels, Justin Fashanu was the last active men’s professional footballer in the UK to come out during his playing career, featuring for clubs in England and Scotland after announcing in October 1990 that he was gay.

Before Jankto publicly came out, Adelaide United player Josh Cavallo was the only current openly gay top-flight male professional footballer in the world, having come out last October.

In a statement, Sparta Prague said Jankto had openly discussed his sexual orientation with the club’s management, coach and team-mates “some time ago”.

“Everything else concerns his personal life,” the club added.

“No further comment. No further questions.

“You have our support. Live your life, Jakub.”

Since joining on loan in August, Jankto has made 10 league appearances for Sparta Prague, scoring once and providing one assist.

He spent the majority of his club career in Italy with Udinese, Ascoli and Sampdoria, before signing for Spanish side Getafe in 2021.

Jankto made his senior debut for the Czech Republic in 2017 and has scored four goals in 45 appearances.

