Jalonen was not even voted on. Now it’s Havlát’s turn, Norrena’s assistant finishes

“They have to convince us that they will get the most out of the players at the home championship,” said the head of the association, Alois Hadamczik, after Thursday’s meeting of the 11-member executive committee, adding that Havlát’s vision should include how the entire implementation team wants to do the upcoming World Cup and how competences will be divided so that the native played more spontaneous hockey.

If Jalonen were to stay with the national team, his collaborators would be only Czechs. This offers the possibility of Libor Zábranský and Martin Erat staying on as assistants. Jalonen stated that he would like to continue with the Czech assistants. But Jalonen’s compatriot Fredrik Norrena will definitely finish. The former national team goalkeeper worked as a video coach for the Czech national team. “Kari Jalonen said he didn’t want that colleague from Finland with him. And he will be here as the Finnish coach himself,” said Hadamczik.

After Jalonen’s speech on Thursday and his presentation of the game analysis, the biggest question raised by the executive committee was competence, especially who made the decisions about – and one might say strange – the deployment of goalkeepers. “At the beginning of the tournament it was Kari Jalonen, then they agreed that the second half would be played by Zdeněk Orct,” admitted Hadamczik. “We want to know if the competencies are to be the same. And we want it in writing.”

There is no point in lying that the report that the executive committee is now requesting is a rather non-standard solution. Hadamczik explains it: “In that detailed report, we want to know what vision we are coming to Prague with, and that vision must change compared to Riga, so that our hockey is more aggressive, more lively, so that we, as spectators, feel that there is a huge commitment and will to achieve the maximum result for the Czech Republic.” See also Formula One, Ferrari is a red prawn: but no plan B. And Red Bull can win them all

At the same time, he pointed out that he wants to read in that report how the coach will get more from extraleague players than was the case now in the championship. “It is not possible that we have worse players than in Germany, Switzerland. We must be convinced that we will get maximum performance from the Czech players. He has to tell us how he wants to work with the team. No one on the executive committee believes that this was the maximum we got from them at the World Cup. We want to have a much more active movement. So that the players go into the match with the will and joy to defeat the opponent.”

At the championships in Tampere and Riga, the national team failed both in performance and in terms of results, the lackluster and lackluster performances culminated in a 0:3 defeat in the quarter-finals against the USA, which brought the final eighth place, the historically worst placing of the Czech national team at the World Cup.