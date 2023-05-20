Jamal Murray: I don’t think I get enough respect, but that will change with the NBA title

After his spectacular performance in the Nuggets’ win over the Lakers in Game 2, Jamal Murray decided to take some pebbles off his shoe with the NBA media.

“In general I don’t think so to receive enough respect…Okay, we are the Denver Nuggets and we are used to it, even when we win we always talk about the other team….But I know I am better than many players in the league who receive more consideration. Every time I see player rankings I think, ‘Damn, this is crazy’. Maybe they consider me less because I’ve been away for so long. But if we win, with the title of NBA champions everything will change ”.

The Canadian playoff point guard has surpassed 20 points in the fourth quarter alone on 4 occasions, more than anyone in the last 25 years.

His career averages range from 16.9 points and 4.2 assists in the regular season to 25.1 points (50% from two, 41% from three, 90% FT) with 5.9 game-winning passes in the playoffs.