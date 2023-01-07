Home Sports James 25+7+10 Lakers swept the Eagles 4-game winning streak Westbrook 18+11 Yang 32 points-Sports-中工网
Original title: James 25+7+10 Lakers swept the Eagles 4 consecutive victories Westbrook 18+11 Yang 32 points

CCTV News: On January 7, Beijing time, the new NBA regular season continued, and the Los Angeles Lakers (18 wins and 21 losses) continued their winning streak. LeBron sent 25 points, 7 rebounds and 10 assists, Nunn scored 23 points, Westbrook scored 18 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists, they led the team to establish a big score advantage in the first half, the Lakers were at home Won the Atlanta Hawks 130-114 (18-21). The Lakers won 4 consecutive victories, and they swept the Eagles this season.

LeBron of the Lakers had 25 points, 7 rebounds and 10 assists, Nunn had 23 points, Schroeder had 21 points, Bryant had 19 points and 13 rebounds, Westbrook had 18 points and 11 rebounds and 9 assists. Young of the Eagles had 32 points, 5 rebounds and 9 assists, Collins had 16 points and 8 rebounds, Murray had 16 points and 6 assists, Hunter had 16 points and 8 rebounds, Okongwu had 10 Points and 7 rebounds, Bogdanovic scored 10 points.

Eagles starting lineup: Young, Murray, Hunter, Collins, Okongwu

Lakers starting lineup: Beverley, Schroder, Anderson, LeBron, Bryant

