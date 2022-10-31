Home Sports James 26+6+8 thick eyebrows 23+15 Lakers beat the Nuggets to get the first win of the season – yqqlm
Sports

James 26+6+8 thick eyebrows 23+15 Lakers beat the Nuggets to get the first win of the season – yqqlm

by admin
James 26+6+8 thick eyebrows 23+15 Lakers beat the Nuggets to get the first win of the season – yqqlm

Original title: James 26+6+8 thick eyebrows 23+15 Lakers beat the Nuggets for the first win of the season

CCTV News: On October 31, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued. The Lakers played against the Nuggets at home. Before the game, the Lakers retired the No. 99 jersey of the team legend George McCann. The two teams bit the score in the first half. The Lakers made an 18-2 attack wave in the third quarter to widen the point difference. In the end, the Lakers defeated the Nuggets 121-110 and won their first victory of the season.

For the Lakers, James had 26 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists, Davis had 23 points, 15 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 block, Westbrook had 18 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists, and Walker had 18 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks.

For the Nuggets, Jokic had 23 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 blocks, Murray had 21 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists, Porter Jr. had 17 points and 9 rebounds, and Gordon had 18 points and 6 rebounds.

Although the Lakers, eager to win, fell behind by 10 points in the first quarter, they began to rebound after that. Westbrook, who played off the bench, scored 11+4+5 at halftime, and the plus-minus +9 was the highest in the team. The counterattack ushered in the first half-time lead of the new season. In the second half, in the face of the Nuggets’ counterattack, Walker scored 10 points in a row to lead the team to an 18-2 offensive to lay the victory. In the end, the Lakers revenge the Nuggets to end their 5-game losing streak and also usher in their first victory of the new season.

You may also like

Papa Fagioli tells Nicolò: “Juve, tennis, Morata and...

Nba: Banchero, the streak of 20 points stops....

Chinese Super League comprehensive news: Shandong Taishan beat...

Garlasco makes full loot without shining with Trecate...

F1 Mexico, Verstappen records: there are 14 centers...

Piazza: “Race open to all predictions”

Inter, in Monaco it will be a turn...

Pioli after Torino-Milan: “I’m disappointed, we are not...

The suspense of Wuhan’s upset loss and the...

Turin, Juric expelled and happy: “Team determined and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy