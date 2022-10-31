Original title: James 26+6+8 thick eyebrows 23+15 Lakers beat the Nuggets for the first win of the season

CCTV News: On October 31, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued. The Lakers played against the Nuggets at home. Before the game, the Lakers retired the No. 99 jersey of the team legend George McCann. The two teams bit the score in the first half. The Lakers made an 18-2 attack wave in the third quarter to widen the point difference. In the end, the Lakers defeated the Nuggets 121-110 and won their first victory of the season.

For the Lakers, James had 26 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists, Davis had 23 points, 15 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 block, Westbrook had 18 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists, and Walker had 18 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks.

For the Nuggets, Jokic had 23 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 blocks, Murray had 21 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists, Porter Jr. had 17 points and 9 rebounds, and Gordon had 18 points and 6 rebounds.

Although the Lakers, eager to win, fell behind by 10 points in the first quarter, they began to rebound after that. Westbrook, who played off the bench, scored 11+4+5 at halftime, and the plus-minus +9 was the highest in the team. The counterattack ushered in the first half-time lead of the new season. In the second half, in the face of the Nuggets’ counterattack, Walker scored 10 points in a row to lead the team to an 18-2 offensive to lay the victory. In the end, the Lakers revenge the Nuggets to end their 5-game losing streak and also usher in their first victory of the new season.