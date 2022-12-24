On December 24, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued to be fierce. Among them, the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 134-130 in an away game, and gave the Lakers a 3-game losing streak. James had 34 points and 8 assists, Westbrook had 17 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists, while the Hornets’ “three goals” Ball had 23 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists, and Hayward staged a 5.3-second quasi-lore.
The score of the four quarters (the Lakers are behind): 27-31, 40-36, 30-20, 37-43. Hornets: Ball 23 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists, Rozier 23 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists, Plumlee 11 points and 8 rebounds, Washington 24 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, Hayward 15 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, Ukraine Bray had 19 points and 5 rebounds, and McDaniels had 7 points. Lakers: James 34 points, 2 rebounds and 8 assists, Westbrook 17 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists, Reeves 20 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists, Schroeder 9 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists, Beverly 11 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists , Bryant had 8 points and 13 rebounds, Walker had 15 points and 3 rebounds, and Gabriel had 13 points and 7 rebounds.
Westbrook, who had previously been absent due to a sore left foot, returned to the game. James hit the Lakers’ first goal, but “three goals” Ball led the Hornets to a 6-2 start. Beverly hit the Lakers’ first three-pointer, James made two singles, and the two led the team to respond with a wave of 12-2 attacks to stop the Hornets. Westbrook came on after the timeout, Rozier broke through for a layup, Reeves dunked, Walker and Gabriel scored inside. James was replaced, and Reeves hit a 3-pointer to extend the advantage to 9 points. Rozier made a throw, Oubre also made an inside hit, and the Hornets stopped the Lakers. Hayward ended his personal scoring drought. He scored 6 points in a row. The Lakers substitute Gabriel became a surprise player. He contributed 7 points in the first quarter to help the team suppress the Hornets 31-27.
In the second quarter, Ball hit 3 points, Oubre and Richardson scored 2+1 consecutively, and the Hornets completed a wave of 9-0 attacks in less than 2 minutes. Beverly’s 3 points ended the Lakers’ scoring shortage in this quarter, but McDaniels, Oubre and Richardson dunked consecutively, and the Hornets had another 8-0 spurt, rewriting the score to 44-34. James made a strong three-pointer to stop the bleeding, Schroeder scored 7 points in a row, and the Lakers’ 10-2 spurt narrowed the point difference to 2 points. At the critical moment, Washington made two three-pointers, and Bryant and Westbrook responded with two three-pointers. With 2 minutes left, James made an empty layup, Ball was whistled for a first-degree malicious foul for stepping, and Rivers scored 3+1. After that, Westbrook attacked the inside twice, Rozier hit a 3-pointer, and Malden fouled and made two free throws. Fortunately, James made a three-pointer at the buzzer. At halftime, the two teams tied 67-67.
In the third quarter, Hayward hit the bottom line with a 3-pointer at the start, Rozier also made a long-range three-pointer, and the Lakers made two turnovers and made three shots. The Hornets stopped the Lakers with an 8-0 spurt. After the timeout, James singles ended the Lakers’ scoring drought, and Walker also made a 3-pointer, but the Hornets’ three-pointer rain was more violent. Rozier and Ball hit 3 three-pointers. In the first 6 minutes of this quarter, The Lakers only scored 5 points, and the team’s “three collapses” reappeared. The Hornets completed a 21-5 attack wave and led 88-72 by 16 points. After the timeout, Gabriel played a single, Reeves hit a 3-pointer, and the Lakers responded with a 7-0 spurt. After James left the field, Westbrook led the team to close the point difference to 5 points. McDaniels hit a 3-pointer and Rozier made a layup. At the end of the three quarters, the Hornets led 97-87 by 10 points.
In the last quarter, Gabriel and Westbrook made consecutive breakthrough layups, and the Hornets’ substitute Richards sprained his ankle and left the field. Ball responded with 2 points, Bryant hit a 3-pointer, but Oubre responded with 3 points, keeping the point difference at more than 10 points. James made a quick layup, and he led the team to a 6-1 spurt. Just as the Lakers were chasing points, the team made two mistakes. Rozier hit a 3-pointer in a counterattack, and the Hornets stopped the Lakers 110-100. James hit a 3-pointer, Walker scored 3+1, James made two strong layups, and the Lakers narrowed the point difference to 3 points. Washington made an empty cut dunk 2+1, James made a strong 3-pointer, and Schroeder also made an emergency stop to make a mid-range shot. Washington dunked again, Rozier made a three-pointer, after another timeout, Westbrook responded with 3 points, and James scored 4 points in a row. Unfortunately, Washington broke through for a layup and Ball made another 3-pointer. Although Beverly made a long three-pointer, the Lakers were still 4 points behind. James assisted Reeves for a layup, and James forced the inside to tie the score at 130. After that, the Lakers made a mistake, Hayward made an offensive shot, James interfered with the ball, and the Hornets led 132-130. After that, Schroeder missed a three-pointer. In the end, the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 134-130 and gave the Lakers a 3-game losing streak.
Hornets starters: Ball, Rozier, Hayward, Washington, Plumlee
Lakers starting: Schroeder, Beverly, Walker, James, Bryant
