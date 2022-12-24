Original title: James 34+8 Hayward’s lore beats the Lakers and fails to reverse the final quarter and loses to the Hornets

On December 24, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued to be fierce. Among them, the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 134-130 in an away game, and gave the Lakers a 3-game losing streak. James had 34 points and 8 assists, Westbrook had 17 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists, while the Hornets’ “three goals” Ball had 23 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists, and Hayward staged a 5.3-second quasi-lore.

The score of the four quarters (the Lakers are behind): 27-31, 40-36, 30-20, 37-43. Hornets: Ball 23 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists, Rozier 23 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists, Plumlee 11 points and 8 rebounds, Washington 24 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, Hayward 15 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, Ukraine Bray had 19 points and 5 rebounds, and McDaniels had 7 points. Lakers: James 34 points, 2 rebounds and 8 assists, Westbrook 17 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists, Reeves 20 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists, Schroeder 9 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists, Beverly 11 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists , Bryant had 8 points and 13 rebounds, Walker had 15 points and 3 rebounds, and Gabriel had 13 points and 7 rebounds.

Westbrook, who had previously been absent due to a sore left foot, returned to the game. James hit the Lakers’ first goal, but “three goals” Ball led the Hornets to a 6-2 start. Beverly hit the Lakers’ first three-pointer, James made two singles, and the two led the team to respond with a wave of 12-2 attacks to stop the Hornets. Westbrook came on after the timeout, Rozier broke through for a layup, Reeves dunked, Walker and Gabriel scored inside. James was replaced, and Reeves hit a 3-pointer to extend the advantage to 9 points. Rozier made a throw, Oubre also made an inside hit, and the Hornets stopped the Lakers. Hayward ended his personal scoring drought. He scored 6 points in a row. The Lakers substitute Gabriel became a surprise player. He contributed 7 points in the first quarter to help the team suppress the Hornets 31-27.

In the second quarter, Ball hit 3 points, Oubre and Richardson scored 2+1 consecutively, and the Hornets completed a wave of 9-0 attacks in less than 2 minutes. Beverly’s 3 points ended the Lakers’ scoring shortage in this quarter, but McDaniels, Oubre and Richardson dunked consecutively, and the Hornets had another 8-0 spurt, rewriting the score to 44-34. James made a strong three-pointer to stop the bleeding, Schroeder scored 7 points in a row, and the Lakers’ 10-2 spurt narrowed the point difference to 2 points. At the critical moment, Washington made two three-pointers, and Bryant and Westbrook responded with two three-pointers. With 2 minutes left, James made an empty layup, Ball was whistled for a first-degree malicious foul for stepping, and Rivers scored 3+1. After that, Westbrook attacked the inside twice, Rozier hit a 3-pointer, and Malden fouled and made two free throws. Fortunately, James made a three-pointer at the buzzer. At halftime, the two teams tied 67-67.

In the third quarter, Hayward hit the bottom line with a 3-pointer at the start, Rozier also made a long-range three-pointer, and the Lakers made two turnovers and made three shots. The Hornets stopped the Lakers with an 8-0 spurt. After the timeout, James singles ended the Lakers’ scoring drought, and Walker also made a 3-pointer, but the Hornets’ three-pointer rain was more violent. Rozier and Ball hit 3 three-pointers. In the first 6 minutes of this quarter, The Lakers only scored 5 points, and the team’s “three collapses” reappeared. The Hornets completed a 21-5 attack wave and led 88-72 by 16 points. After the timeout, Gabriel played a single, Reeves hit a 3-pointer, and the Lakers responded with a 7-0 spurt. After James left the field, Westbrook led the team to close the point difference to 5 points. McDaniels hit a 3-pointer and Rozier made a layup. At the end of the three quarters, the Hornets led 97-87 by 10 points.

In the last quarter, Gabriel and Westbrook made consecutive breakthrough layups, and the Hornets’ substitute Richards sprained his ankle and left the field. Ball responded with 2 points, Bryant hit a 3-pointer, but Oubre responded with 3 points, keeping the point difference at more than 10 points. James made a quick layup, and he led the team to a 6-1 spurt. Just as the Lakers were chasing points, the team made two mistakes. Rozier hit a 3-pointer in a counterattack, and the Hornets stopped the Lakers 110-100. James hit a 3-pointer, Walker scored 3+1, James made two strong layups, and the Lakers narrowed the point difference to 3 points. Washington made an empty cut dunk 2+1, James made a strong 3-pointer, and Schroeder also made an emergency stop to make a mid-range shot. Washington dunked again, Rozier made a three-pointer, after another timeout, Westbrook responded with 3 points, and James scored 4 points in a row. Unfortunately, Washington broke through for a layup and Ball made another 3-pointer. Although Beverly made a long three-pointer, the Lakers were still 4 points behind. James assisted Reeves for a layup, and James forced the inside to tie the score at 130. After that, the Lakers made a mistake, Hayward made an offensive shot, James interfered with the ball, and the Hornets led 132-130. After that, Schroeder missed a three-pointer. In the end, the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 134-130 and gave the Lakers a 3-game losing streak.

Hornets starters: Ball, Rozier, Hayward, Washington, Plumlee

Lakers starting: Schroeder, Beverly, Walker, James, Bryant

(beard)Return to Sohu to see more





Editor: