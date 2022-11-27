Original title: James 39+11 Westbrook’s blood-stained field with thick eyebrows missed the Lakers’ victory over the Spurs

On November 27th, Beijing time, the 2022-23 NBA regular season continued, and the Los Angeles Lakers challenged the San Antonio Spurs away. After the game, the Lakers beat the Spurs 143-138.

Full field data:

Specific scores: 33-34, 37-34, 36-29, 34-36 (the Lakers are in front).

For the Spurs, Kelden Johnson 26 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals, Sohan 5 points and 3 assists, Poeltl 12 points and 9 rebounds, Vassell 20 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, Trey Jones 23 points 8 rebounds and 13 assists, McDermott 15 points and 3 assists, Langford 7 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists, Branham 8 points and 2 rebounds, Robbie 10 points. Zach Collins had 12 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks. In the third quarter of the game, he was sent off for a second-degree malicious foul.

Lakers side, Lakers side, Big Eyebrows is absent, James single-core lead team, he played 35 minutes, 11 of 20, 7 of 12 three-pointers, 10 of 10 free throws, scored 39 points efficiently, scoring a new season high, in addition , He also recorded 11 rebounds and 3 assists.

In addition, Troy Brown 6 points and 3 assists, Thomas Bryant 9 points, 4 rebounds and 3 blocks, Lonnie Walker 19 points and 5 rebounds, Schroeder 21 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists, Reeves 16 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists , Gabriel 15 points, 3 rebounds and 2 blocks. Westbrook scored 11 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists. In the third quarter of the game, he was elbowed by Collins, and his forehead was injured and bleeding profusely.

Game review:

In this game, Brother Nongmei missed the game due to a calf contusion, and James single-core led the starting game. At the start of the first quarter, the two teams quickly launched a confrontation without the slightest temptation. On the Spurs side, Poeltl, Trey Jones, and Vassell took turns to score; on the Lakers side, Walker, Schroder, and James succeeded in attacking successively. Since then, the scene has been very stalemate. In the latter part of this quarter, the two teams started to rotate, Westbrook and Reeves scored successively, and the Lakers once established a slight advantage. Vassell hit a three-pointer and the Spurs took the lead again. At the end of this quarter, Gabriel completed the steal, and then made a difficult three-pointer at the buzzer. The ball was miraculously hit. After the single quarter, the Lakers temporarily fell behind 33-34.

In the second quarter, McDermott scored a three-pointer, Vassell also made an outside shot, and the Spurs continued to maintain their advantage. Since then, Poeltl made layups and putbacks, and scored in double figures. However, on the Lakers side, James found his touch, and his three-pointers began to lead the team to close the score. In the middle of this section, after making two free throws, his personal scoring also reached double digits. Entering the latter part of this quarter, James is still working hard. He made 4 of 7 three-pointers in the half, and also succeeded in dunks. Trey Jones broke into the net twice, and after halftime, the Spurs temporarily fell behind the Lakers 68-70.

Easy side to fight again, Troy Brown broke through and scored with a throw, Bryant’s tip-up and Schroder’s three-pointers also hit the net consecutively. On the Spurs side, the main player Kelden Johnson recovered and made consecutive layups. Since then, the Lakers have maintained a slight advantage. James made another three-pointer and scored 20+ personally. In the latter part of this section, conflicts occurred on the court. The Spurs’ insider Zach Collins elbowed Westbrook fiercely while defending Westbrook, causing Westbrook’s forehead to be injured and bleeding profusely. Westbrook was very angry about this. He rushed forward to argue with Collins, but was held back by James. After reviewing the video, the referee judged that Collins had a second-level malicious foul and sent him off. After the episode, the Lakers continued to maintain their advantage, Reeves scored a layup, and after three quarters, the Lakers led 106-97.

In the final quarter, the Spurs were still stubbornly resisting, but on the Lakers side, James continued his excellent form. After a successful layup, he has scored 39 points. Westbrook returned to the court after simple handling and was able to continue to score with free throws. In addition, Gabriel and Reeves also gave full fire support. At the end of this section, the suspense of the game was gradually killed. In the end, after the game was over, the Lakers beat the Spurs 143-138.

Both starting lineups:

Lakers: LeBron James, Thomas Bryant, Lonnie Walker, Dennis Schroder, Troy Brown

Spurs: Kelden Johnson, Jeremy Sohan, Jakob Poeltl, Devin Vassell, Trey Jones

