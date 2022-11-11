Home Sports James diagnosed with left adductor strain is expected to miss 2 games – yqqlm
Sports

James diagnosed with left adductor strain is expected to miss 2 games – yqqlm

by admin
James diagnosed with left adductor strain is expected to miss 2 games – yqqlm

Original title: James diagnosed with left adductor strain is expected to miss 2 games

CCTV News: On November 11, Beijing time, according to the famous NBA reporter Shams Charania, the Lakers star LeBron James was diagnosed with a left adductor strain and was included in the daily observation. Missed the next two games.

In yesterday’s Los Angeles Derby, James was injured in the middle of the fourth quarter and left the game, and then the Lakers officially announced that James would not return due to left leg soreness.

Today, James participated in the team’s public training, but with a protective gear on his left leg and slippers. Lakers coach Darwin Hamm revealed after training today that an MRI examination showed that James suffered a left adductor strain, but fortunately there was no tear, which is essentially different from the groin injury he suffered before. There won’t be a truce for too long.

James has been included in the daily observation of the Lakers and is likely to miss the next game between the Lakers and the Kings. It is reported that James may miss consecutive games against the Kings and the Nets, which will give him a total of eight days of rest and recovery time to complete his recovery.

See also  “Let's stay alive and solid. I don't abandon the boat "

You may also like

Rui Patricio’s car streaked, his wife blurts out...

Air tyrant!Militao Real Madrid’s career goals are all...

Leclerc: “Mexico is an episode. Now finish well...

Yunnan Sports implements a new cycle of three-year...

Verona-Juve, Bocchetti: “They damage us”. And the club...

Volleyball Champions League, Trento beats the Belgians of...

eSports part Series A its Fifa23

Pogba: “God had other plans for me: I...

Curva Nord, shame like in the derby: from...

Men’s Basketball World Preliminary Tournament丨The 12-man roster will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy