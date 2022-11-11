Original title: James diagnosed with left adductor strain is expected to miss 2 games

CCTV News: On November 11, Beijing time, according to the famous NBA reporter Shams Charania, the Lakers star LeBron James was diagnosed with a left adductor strain and was included in the daily observation. Missed the next two games.

In yesterday’s Los Angeles Derby, James was injured in the middle of the fourth quarter and left the game, and then the Lakers officially announced that James would not return due to left leg soreness.

Today, James participated in the team’s public training, but with a protective gear on his left leg and slippers. Lakers coach Darwin Hamm revealed after training today that an MRI examination showed that James suffered a left adductor strain, but fortunately there was no tear, which is essentially different from the groin injury he suffered before. There won’t be a truce for too long.

James has been included in the daily observation of the Lakers and is likely to miss the next game between the Lakers and the Kings. It is reported that James may miss consecutive games against the Kings and the Nets, which will give him a total of eight days of rest and recovery time to complete his recovery.