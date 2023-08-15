James Harden Determined to Sever Ties with Philadelphia 76ers After Calling Daryl Morey a Liar

James Harden Calls Daryl Morey a Liar and Seeks to Leave Philadelphia 76ers

In a surprising turn of events, star guard James Harden has expressed his determination to sever ties with the Philadelphia 76ers. Harden made these remarks during a promotional event in China, where he referred to team president Daryl Morey as a liar. This development comes just weeks after Harden decided to exercise his $35.6 million option with the 76ers for the upcoming season and subsequently requested a trade.

The 76ers reportedly informed Harden’s agent over the weekend that Morey was unable to find a suitable deal for the player, and the franchise is under no obligation to negotiate unless it can secure a package that improves their competitiveness. A person familiar with the situation, who spoke anonymously to The Associated Press, disclosed this information.

Harden’s comments were captured in a video that emerged on Monday. At the event, he emphasized his disapproval of Morey, stating, “Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he is a part of.” The video was shared to his Instagram account, which had primarily showcased fan-friendly content from his Asian tour. It is believed that these remarks were made during an event for his tennis company.

The 76ers have not provided a comment on the matter as of yet. It remains unclear what this means for Harden’s participation in the team’s upcoming training camp, scheduled for October. However, the outlook seems bleak considering his expressed sentiments.

This episode marks the third time in three years that Harden has attempted to force a move from a team. He initially made a name for himself with the Houston Rockets under the management of Daryl Morey. Subsequently, he sought a trade to the Brooklyn Nets, which materialized after the Rockets agreed to the deal. However, when his aspirations to play alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving fell through, he set his sights on the 76ers, largely due to his close relationship with Morey.

Despite leading the league in assists this season, Harden found himself playing second fiddle to MVP Joel Embiid. Given the disappointing second-round playoff exit for the 76ers, it appears that playing second choice and aiming for a championship in Philadelphia is no longer a viable option for Harden.

It is worth noting that the 76ers encountered a similar situation in the past when former No. 1 pick Ben Simmons demanded a trade following a souring relationship with former coach Doc Rivers and other members of the organization. Simmons’ discontent caused disruptions during training camp in 2021, resulting in him not playing for the Sixers that season and ultimately being traded for Harden.

The future for Harden remains uncertain, but his desire to leave the 76ers and his sharp criticism of Morey have clearly strained their previously strong professional and personal bond. As the NBA continues to navigate unexpected player movements and trade demands, basketball enthusiasts eagerly await the resolution of this situation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

