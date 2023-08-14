James Harden furious: Daryl Morey is a liar. I will never play for his team again

James Harden severely attacked Daryl Morey, president of the Philadelphia 76ers, during an event in China.

“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never play for a club again,” Harden said and added. “Let me repeat them one more time. Morey is a liar and I will never play for his team again.”

The Sixers plan to keep James Harden, despite his transfer request, by making him participate in training camp.

Harden is unhappy with the treatment received by the 76ers and Morey in the renewal negotiations and for this reason he exercised his option for $35.6 million and then asked to be sold.

Phila talked to the Los Angeles Clippers about Harden without reaching an agreement.

