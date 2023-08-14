Home » James Harden furious: Daryl Morey is a liar. I will never play for his team again
Sports

James Harden furious: Daryl Morey is a liar. I will never play for his team again

by admin
James Harden furious: Daryl Morey is a liar. I will never play for his team again

James Harden severely attacked Daryl Morey, president of the Philadelphia 76ers, during an event in China.

“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never play for a club again,” Harden said and added. “Let me repeat them one more time. Morey is a liar and I will never play for his team again.”

The Sixers plan to keep James Harden, despite his transfer request, by making him participate in training camp.

Harden is unhappy with the treatment received by the 76ers and Morey in the renewal negotiations and for this reason he exercised his option for $35.6 million and then asked to be sold.

Phila talked to the Los Angeles Clippers about Harden without reaching an agreement.

See also  Two men's national football teams end the closed training camp in Hainan during the quarantine period

You may also like

Spanish women want to move from shadow to...

Your Web Browser is Not Supported: Stay Updated...

Juventus-Berardi: will it be the right time?

ROUND LINE-UP: Hattrick of goals and assists, the...

Italy: the clause that could block Spalletti

Football: Neymar is drawn to Saudi Arabia

Tennis, Sinner triumphs in Toronto: it is the...

Rayados’ Dominance: The Worthy Representative of Mexico in...

What does the technical commissioner of the national...

The former Spartan shocked! He only sings odes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy