James Harden. He does everything. And Philadelphia saves itself with Boston in game 4

James Harden does it all. Floater to go into overtime, then triples from the corner with a handful of seconds left. Smart’s bomb is beyond the siren: Phila wins 116-115 and saves himself with Boston. Literally. Series at 2-2.

Boston also up 16 in the third quarter, but the 24-15 lead in the last 12′ restores the balance, with the Boston defense muzzling Embiid. In overtime magic by Tatum, but from the corner James Harden brings Phila forward.

For the 76ers 42 of the “Barba” with 8 rebounds, 9 assists, 4 steals, 16/23 from the field. Monumental. 34 for Joel Embiid with 13 rebounds, but in the final season the mvp suffers damn the doubles of the Celtics, finding only a nice jumper in a spin when Boston tries to escape.

For Boston, a missed opportunity after the comeback. 21 by Smart with 7 assists, 24 by Tatum with 18 rebounds and 6 assists, the true ruler of the second half. 23 for Brown with 5 assists, hidden late on.