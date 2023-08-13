Home » James Harden ready to face the 76ers?
James Harden ready to face the 76ers?

As reported by Sam Amick of The AthleticJames Harden’s position hasn’t changed since the Philadelphia 76ers’ decision to halt all negotiations on his sale.

The 10-time All Star has no plans to play for the City of Brotherly Love team again, and will most likely not attend Training Camp.

Harden continues to want a trade, with the LA Clippers as the destination of choice. His entourage believes the situation will be resolved before training camp begins.

Negotiations between the 76ers and the Clippers have stalled for some time, with Daryl Morey continuing to demand a high price for the 34-year-old guard.

