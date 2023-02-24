Original title: James 13 points innovation low thick eyebrows two pairs of water pulling accidental injury back the Lakers lightly beat the Warriors

On February 24th, Beijing time, the 2022-23 NBA regular season continued. The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors at home. After the game, the Lakers beat the Warriors 124-111 and won two consecutive victories.

Focus players:

In this campaign, LeBron James was rarely relaxed. He made 5 of 20 shots and scored 13 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists. Among them, 13 points were a new low in a single game in his season.

Other player stats:

For the Lakers, apart from James, Anthony Davis had 12 points, 12 rebounds and 2 blocks, Malik Beasley had 25 points, 3 rebounds and 3 steals, Hachimura had 14 points and 2 assists, Bamba had 10 points, 13 rebounds, Shi Rhodes had 13 points and 6 assists, Austin Reeves had 17 points and 4 assists, and Lonnie Walker had 10 points.

For the Warriors, Stephen Curry was injured and Andrew Wiggins was both absent due to personal matters. Kuminga had 10 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists, Klay Thompson had 22 points, 2 rebounds and 2 steals, Jordan Poole had 16 points and 4 assists, Kevin Looney had 10 points and 15 rebounds, Ty Jerome had 20 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists .

Specific scores: 23-31, 33-28, 24-36, 31-29 (the Lakers are behind).

Game review:

In the first quarter, Klay Thompson scored a three-pointer and the Warriors took the lead. But soon, Malik Beasley made a throw + three-pointer, and the Lakers also responded. Since then, Beasley’s three-pointer is still hitting, and Brother Nongmei also activates the offensive account by making fouls and free throws. On the Warriors’ side, Di Vincenzo and Klay Thompson made consecutive three-pointers, and the Warriors continued to maintain a slight advantage. But in the latter part of this quarter, the battle situation was gradually controlled by the Lakers. Rui Hachimura and Schroeder came off the bench to score consecutively, and James also broke the scoring shortage with free throws and breakthrough shots. After a single quarter, the Lakers temporarily lead 31-23. However, Russell stepped on Di Vincenzo’s foot while serving a baseline ball, sprained his right ankle and regretted withdrawing from the game.

In the second quarter, James completed an alley-oop dunk as soon as he came up. At this time, the Lakers led by double digits. Next, the war situation experienced a short period of stalemate. The Lakers’ offensive efficiency declined in the latter part of the second quarter, while the Warriors once bit the score by relying on their tenacious defense. In the latter part of this quarter, Jordan Poole broke out. He scored 2+1 once and hit two consecutive three-pointers from the outside. After scoring 9 points in a row, the point difference returned to a gap of one round. On the Lakers side, Beasley hit a three-pointer again. After halftime, the Lakers continued to lead 59-56.

After changing sides to fight again, James hit a three-pointer at the beginning, and then Beasley and Reeves hit three-pointers successively. Brother Nongmei succeeded in eating the cake, and Lao Zhan also made a three-pointer with a retreat, and the point difference came to 14 points. On the Warriors’ side, facing the Lakers’ combination of internal and external tactics, the defense began to focus on one thing and lose another. So, in the latter part of this quarter, the Lakers set off a new climax. Reeves steals Clay’s pass and counter-dunks and scores. Beasley’s throw and a three-pointer hit again. At the end of the third quarter, Bamba also hit a three-pointer from the bench . Ty Jerome barely covered the Warriors with a throw into the net. After three quarters, the Lakers continued to lead 95-80.

In the final quarter, Beasley hit another three-pointer, Lei Hachimura’s signature jumper, and Lao Zhan’s counterattack layup also hit the net one after another. The point difference came to 20 points, and the suspense was completely killed. After that, the Warriors saw that they were unable to catch up and took the lead in replacing the starters and gave up resistance. The Lakers also took advantage of the slope to get off the donkey, and James and Nongmei also clocked in to get off work. It is worth mentioning that Lao Zhan only scored 13 points in this game, creating a new season low. After the game, the Lakers beat the Warriors 124-111 and won two consecutive victories.

Both starting lineups:

Warriors: Dante DiVincenzo, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole

Lakers: Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Jared Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, D’Angelo Russell

(poirot)Return to Sohu to see more





Editor: