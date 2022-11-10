Original title: James speaks for Irving: he has apologized and can play

Beijing time on November 11th news, reports from the US media said that today Lakers star LeBron James updated social media to speak for Nets guard Kyrie Irving.

Irving was suspended and without pay by the Nets for supporting a film widely considered anti-Semitic. Sources pointed out that the Nets made six requirements to Irving, all of which must be completed in order to return to the team.

In response, James tweeted: “I told you, I don’t like sharing bad information, I will continue to do so, but Kyrie (Irving) has apologized, he should be able to play. That’s how I am. It’s as simple as that, it’s going to make him study hard, but he should be able to get back on the court.”

“The things he’s been asked to do before he gets back on the court, in my opinion, is a bit too much, he’s not the type of guy he’s been portrayed. Anyway, keep going back to my rehab.”

It is worth mentioning that the vast majority of players in the league have remained silent on the Irving incident. In an interview last week, James said: “I can’t speak for all 450 players. From my personal standpoint, I can’t tolerate hatred of any kind. There is no place in this world for it.”

“I love this kid (Irving), he’s not even a kid anymore, he’s 30 years old, he’s been talking crazy the other day,” James continued, “I don’t know what he’s going to do, But he has apologised for what he said and I hope he understands that what he said hurt a lot of people.”

The last time Irving played was on Nov. 2 against the Bulls. (jim)Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: