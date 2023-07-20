Home » James Trafford: Burnley sign Manchester City goalkeeper in four-year deal worth £19m
James Trafford: Burnley sign Manchester City goalkeeper in four-year deal worth £19m

James Trafford helped Bolton reach the League One play-offs and win the Papa Johns Trophy on loan last season

Newly promoted Burnley have signed goalkeeper James Trafford from Manchester City in a four-year deal worth up to £19m with add-ons.

City have a 20% sell-on clause and a buy-back option within the deal, which is £15m up front and £4m add-ons.

Trafford, 20, is yet to appear in the Premier League and has spent the previous two seasons on loan in League One with Accrington and Bolton.

Burnley face champions City in their top-flight opener on 11 August.

Trafford kept a record six clean sheets and saved a late penalty in England’s 1-0 win over Spain in the final of the European Under-21 Championship earlier this month.

He is the second goalkeeper to arrive at Turf Moor this summer.

Manager Vincent Kompany signed goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux from Leyton Orient while another former City player, Kosovo international Arijanet Muric, was the club’s number one last term, featuring 41 times as they won the Championship convincingly.

Burnley also signed Republic of Ireland defender Dara O’Shea this summer, while Jordan Beyer’s loan move from Borussia Monchengladbach was made permanent in May.

