James Trafford, England’s impassable goalkeeper, crowned Euro Espoirs

“I told everyone this morning that I was going to save a penalty and it happened. We are a good team and we always believed that no one would manage to score against us. “ Drunk with joy when lifting the Euro Espoirs trophy, which England had been waiting to win back since 1984, James Trafford (20 years old, 1.92 m), the goalkeeper of the young Three Lions, spread with ease disarming confidence.

And corroborated by the facts, since he pushed back the penalty from Abel Ruiz (then the recovery in the wake of Aimar Oroz) after additional time (90th + 9) of the final against Spain (1-0 ). He thus offered himself a sort of crowning achievement for his unprecedented “masterpiece”, consisting in not having conceded a single goal in six matches throughout the competition (2-0 victories against the Czech Republic, Israel and Germany in the first round, 1-0 against Portugal in the quarters, 3-0 against Israel, again, in the semis and therefore 1-0 against Spain in the final). But who is this goalkeeper, who appears extremely complete, because he is both hyper-efficient on his line, reassuring in aerial outings and skilful in his kicking game? Answer in four points.

Trained in Manchester City, seasoned in English D3

Born on October 10, 2002 in Greysouthen, a village in the northwest of England, he landed at the age of 12, in Manchester City, in August 2015, rather than Manchester United and Old Trafford, despite his surname. James “Young” Trafford completed all of his training with the Skyblues. But after having made eleven matches with the reserve team in 2020-2021, he was loaned to League One (English D3) for the past two seasons, first at Accrington Stanley from July to January 2021 then at Bolton on the ten – last eight months. In 2022-2023, where Bolton finished fifth in D3 and failed in the accession play-offs, he conceded 38 goals in 52 matches (0.73 per game) in all competitions.

He successfully attended all the youth selections

Among the best of his generation from a very young age, he attended all the selections of the Three Lions, presenting remarkable stats. From the U16s (2 caps, 0 goals conceded) to the Espoirs (11 caps, 2 goals conceded) via the U17s (7 caps, 6 goals conceded), the U18s (4 caps, 3 goals conceded), the U19s and the U 20 (5 caps, 5 goals conceded), he only conceded 16 goals in 29 caps (0.55 per game), managing 15 “clean sheets”. Until the perfect record of the Euro which has just ended, with six “clean sheets” out of six.

He broke records with Bolton

In the past season at Bolton, he broke the club record for consecutive clean sheets at home by netting nine. But above all, he broke the record for the number of “clean sheets achieved by a Bolton goalkeeper, setting it at 26 in 52 games (exactly half of the games played). He was voted the club’s best young player for 2022-2023. Deadpan, he said his 18 months at Bolton transformed him from a “tall, skinny boy” into a “tall, skinny man”.

He should discover the Premier League with a promoted, Burnley

While James Trafford was under contract with Manchester City until June 2027, the benchmark site The Athletic announced in recent days that his training club had agreed to sell him to Burnley for just over € 22 million, including bonus. The coach of the club promoted to the Premier League this summer, the Belgian Vincent Kompany, former emblematic defender of … City, will have thus found the successor of the Belgian goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, transferred to Brighton for 19 M€. And James Trafford should therefore discover the elite this season, with Burnley. On what he showed at Euro Espoirs, he seems ready, even without going through the Championship box (D2) …

