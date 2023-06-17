Jan-Lennard Struff will play in the tennis title final in Stuttgart on Sunday

An the end of the next impressive performance by tennis pro Jan-Lennard Struff, Boris Becker also got up from his seat: The self-confident Sauerland also impressed in Stuttgart by reaching the final just six weeks after his successful run to the Masters 1000 final in Madrid.

With 3: 6, 6: 3, 6: 3, Struff won his semifinals of the lawn tournament against the former Polish Wimbledon semifinalist Hubert Hurkacz. In preparation for Wimbledon (July 3rd to 16th), the 33-year-old can look forward to the next chance at the premiere title on the ATP tour on Sunday (3:30 p.m. on ServusTV and Sky) and the next sporting highlight of a previously convincing one year.

“I am very, very happy. The atmosphere is world class. Tomorrow it will definitely be really cool. It means a lot to me to be in my third final. I’m looking forward to tomorrow and will give everything,” said Struff. Becker, who sat among the around 5000 spectators on the sold-out Center Court, applauded Struff again and again. “It’s a big win for him. He plays with incredible confidence. Great lawn tennis, compliments,” said Becker on ServusTV.

“He can beat him in form”

Unlike his previous two finals on clay courts in Madrid this year and in Munich 2021, the last step to the title should be against the American Frances Tiafoe on Sunday. US Open semifinalist Tiafoe prevailed in his semifinals 6:3, 7:6 (13:11) against Hungarian qualifier Marton Fucsovics. “He can beat him in today’s form,” said Becker of the Sauerland.

It would be the next exclamation mark after the rapid rise to the current German number one. Regardless of the result, it was already clear that Struff would move up to at least 21st place in the world rankings on Monday and replace Alexander Zverev from Hamburg as German number one. French Open semi-finalist Zverev will start preparing for Wimbledon next week in Halle, Westphalia, after his thigh strain.

Struff, who started the season outside the top 150 in the world rankings, got off to a bad start against Hurkacz and quickly found himself 3-0 down. At first he found no means against the surcharges of the Halle winner of 2022. Only in the second round did Struff consistently use his first breakball to gain a decisive advantage for equalizing the set. Struff, Stuttgart semi-finalist from 2019, continued to play aggressively as in the previous games, scored again and again with his powerful forehand and earned the success. The fans celebrated him with standing ovations and shouts of “Struffi”.









On the walk through the catacombs before the semifinals, Struff congratulated his Davis Cup buddies Kevin Krawietz and Tim Pütz, who are playing for the double title on Sunday. The duo from Coburg and Frankfurt am Main prevailed in the semifinals 7: 6 (8: 6), 6: 7 (12:14), 10: 4 against Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden from India and Australia. In the final (12:00 p.m.), the two will meet Olympic champions Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic from Croatia. “If you’re in the final of a German tournament, that’s of course all the nicer,” Krawietz told the German Press Agency a few days ago.