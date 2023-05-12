Home » Jandrasit’s new business director at LASK
With immediate effect, Hans Jürgen Jandrasits is the Managing Director of Economics at Bundesliga club LASK. The 47-year-old signed a contract with the third-placed player that was valid until the end of June 2026, as announced by Linz on Friday. The financial expert worked for the Red Bull Group from 2006 and later as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Red Bull Salzburg. Most recently, he had allowed himself a nearly three-year football break and took care of industrial projects.

“LASK is a top address and has great potential, not least because of Upper Austria’s strong business location. When I was asked a few months ago, I felt honored and didn’t have to think long after very good discussions. Now I’m back in football and I’m really looking forward to working with the entire LASK family,” said Jandrasits. In addition to optimizing ongoing operations, he is also responsible for the financial processing of the progressing final expansion of the Raiffeisen Arena.

In close coordination with sports management, above all with sporting director Radovan Vujanovic, the financial aspects of squad planning are also part of Jandrasits’ agenda. According to Siegmund Gruber, a “recognized business and finance expert” could be hired. “Due to his career, he is very familiar with the dynamics of the football world. We are very pleased to be able to benefit from his wealth of experience from now on,” said the LASK President.

