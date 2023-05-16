Janis Moser, Swiss defense chief at 22

43
The Swiss started the World Cup in Riga with two wins. At the age of 22, Janis Moser is already the magistral organizer in defence. He also benefits from being involved in the NHL’s most enigmatic construct.
How euphonious the French language is sometimes. The “Journal du Jura”, the in-house newspaper of EHC Biel, was so enraptured by Janis Moser that it only called the defender “Merveille de Safnern”, the miracle of Safnern.
