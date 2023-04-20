Jankta’s story: different and always his own. Why is he ruining his career now?

It is not surprising that Sparta stopped him after he refused a drug test to the police and it was revealed that he was driving around Prague without a revoked driver’s license. In a statement on Wednesday, it announced that the team will continue without Jankt because: “The player is not ready to fulfill the obligations that arise from his professional contract.”

Quite possibly, it can translate into Jankt’s chance for a restart disappearing. Since last year, he has not been very successful on loan from the Spanish Getafe in Sparta. He scored only one goal, he is usually a substitute, for example the last time against Slavia he didn’t even get a minute. Why would Sparta pay tens of millions of crowns for the transfer of a footballer who does not particularly help on the field, but draws attention to himself in other ways?

But football comes second. In the first one, Jankto now needs to straighten out his own life. Since he’s a thoughtful athlete, be sure he realizes how badly he’s done it.

By openly admitting to homosexuality, which no one in his position had done before, he first gained enormous credit. However, he immediately slapped himself for driving without a driver’s license.

At the same time, the dynamic midfielder with forty-five starts in the national jersey was not one of the sportsmen who despise rules and regulations, even though he was always different in many ways.

When you talk to him privately and give him space, you quickly realize that he doesn’t quite fit into the football box. He knows how to talk, he doesn’t hide behind phrases. His interests and horizons were never limited by the car line, in addition to kicking a balloon, he was also looking for other ways since childhood.

And he also liked to say what he wanted – and do what he wanted.

When Forbes magazine listed him as one of the most successful young entrepreneurs three years ago, Jankto revealed in a questionnaire that he was inspired by the Joker, a fictional movie character who walks the line between genius and madness. This could perhaps explain why he agreed to the offer from Sparta, despite the fact that he loved Slavia, who trained him for big football.

Jankt’s reaction to the current situation

Hello. In recent years, and especially the last year, so many things have accumulated around me that it is better to slow down and think about my health as well. From the age of 18, his whole life revolved around football. He gave me a lot, took something from me and sometimes taught me. It wasn’t the best sporting year for me, but I always preferred club results. I am all the more saddened that my health and mental state will not allow me to continue my pursuit of the title and cup. I can’t even find words for how much I want to thank all of Sparta! Thanks to all players, coaches, and fans! ❤️ I also appreciate the support of all the people around me, including the media, when we always showed mutual respect. Have fun bison April 19, 2023 at 7:49 p.m., Post Archived: April 19, 2023 at 9:00 p.m.

He enjoyed computers and consoles from an early age, at one time he was one of the top Czech players and visited competitions at home and abroad. When the national championship coincided with the youth derby, in which he was still supposed to fight against Sparta as a star player, he first planned to cheat football: “But then I realized that I would probably do it more than once. So I went to play and decided the derby with a goal and an assist.”

Later, he even founded an esports team, one of the most successful in the Czech Republic, which required a lot of time and money, roughly 30 million in the beginning: “I just enjoy it. I am of working age, now I have to work hard. As long as there is a chance, they must work.”

It was not by chance that a Russian word slipped into his answer, because he had started to learn Russian. He already taught himself Spanish and English, and picked up Italian at eighteen, when he left Slavia for Udine.

He bought real estate, opened a hookah bar in Prague, and he also got hooked on painting. Something constantly pushed him to try new challenges: “If I only did football, it would take me three, maximum four hours a day, including regeneration. And what about in your free time? I’m trying to use him.”

That’s why it’s been said about him in football for years: He’s different, he’s his own. When his teammates went to a department store for a coffee after practice, he headed in his own direction for other entertainment. He tried to run away from the world, which runs in a monotonous rhythm of training and matches. It might seem as if a football career is just one of the many directions in which Jankto is looking around.

At the same time, it was football that opened the door to popularity and wealth for him. When he left Slavia as a teenager, he took a sharp dig at his critics and doubters: “Now I will try even harder to shut you up and show that I can do it.” He played in the Italian league for Udine or Sampdoria Genoa, Getafe him in August 2021 was buying for more than 150 million. But then it started to rub off and the loan spell at Sparta was supposed to act as an important intermediate step towards a return.

“It’s definitely not a drag,” Jankto said last summer. But now he is braking himself. And very dangerous.