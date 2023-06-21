Home » Jankto ends up in Sparta. The club has confirmed the departure of other names, and is also in talks with Manchester United
Jankto ends up in Sparta. The club has confirmed the departure of other names, and is also in talks with Manchester United

They started with the entrance tests, today the summer football players will have the first training session of the summer training. Nita, Krejčí st., Jankto, Holec, Juliš, Heča and Havelka are leaving Sparta at the end of their contracts. She did not exercise the option for the services of Awera Mabila, who will therefore not continue at Letná. The club would like to extend the loan of goalkeeper Matěj Kovář from Manchester United. On the other hand, Michal Ševčík, who transferred from Brno, is available right from the first day.

