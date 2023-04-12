Of Mark Calabresi

The Argentine tennis player forced to retire with a shoulder problem, when he was down 6-0, 3-1. Now in the round of 16 for Sinner the match against Hurkacz

Jannik Sinner’s debut on clay lasted 42 minutes. The South Tyrolean, who was dominating the match, benefited from the withdrawal of the Argentine Diego Schwartzman: Sinner was leading 6-0 3-1 when Schwartzman — in this tournament, Jannik’s doubles partner, the two passed the first round and lost last night — he approached the net and said enough, due to the shoulder problem that already during the match had forced him to ask for the physiotherapist intervention. Sinner, ora, affronter il polacco Hubert Hurkaczwith which there are three precedents: a success for the South Tyrolean at the 2021 ATP Finals and two for Hurkacz, in the Miami final (also in 2021, it was the first for Sinner at this level) and in 2022 in Dubai. If successful, for Sinner in the quarterfinals there would be the winner between Djokovic and Musetti.

a victory that means nothing to me – Sinner’s comment -. First of all, Diego is an amazing person and it was nice to have the chance to play with him. Confronting your doubles partner was weird, but I realized right away that he had a shoulder problem. I hope it’s nothing serious. Returning from the United States (semifinal in Indian Wells and final in MIami), Sinner’s adaptation to red clay will have to be rapid: There was no time to prepare, but I’m happy to be here in front of so many Italians. I try to do my best every time I enter the field and I don’t feel so uncomfortable: Hubi (Hurkacz, ed) is also a great friend of mine and I’m happy to have the chance to cross paths with him. See also Nba playoff, Los Angeles Clippers-Dallas Mavericks in gara-7

There was no match: Sinner immediately accelerated, then taking advantage of the precarious conditions of Schwartzman (however unrecognizable compared to the fighter of a few years ago), who has collected double faults in series and has often struggled even to send the ball over the net. A forehand on the tape by Jannik allowed the Argentine to win the only game of his match before retiring.