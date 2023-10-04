Home » Jannik Sinner beat Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the ATP 500 tournament in Beijing and will rise to fourth place in the world ranking
Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner beat Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz (7-6, 6-1) in the semifinals of the ATP 500 tournament in Beijing and qualified for the final, which he will play on Wednesday against Russian Daniil Medvedev. Thanks to the victory against Alcaraz (number two in the world ranking), Sinner is almost certain to participate in the ATP Finals scheduled for November in Turin and will also rise from seventh to fourth place in the world ranking for the first time in his career, thus becoming the best Italian ever in the ATP ranking together with Adriano Panatta, who was fourth in the world in 1976.

– Read also: Jannik Sinner, the National team and the Gazzetta dello Sport

