Jannik Sinner beats Stan Wawrinka to advance to Rotterdam semis

Jannik Sinner beats Stan Wawrinka to advance to Rotterdam semis

Already a winner in Montpellier last weekend, the Italian Jannik Sinner confirmed his sparkling form by making short work of the Swiss Stan Wawrinka (6-1, 6-3), in the quarter-finals of the ATP 500 from Rotterdam, Friday. After a one-way first set, the second set was more contested and embellished with very nice exchanges. But the combativeness of the Swiss was not enough.

This quick success, acquired in one hour and eleven minutes, allows the 14th player in the world to reach the last four of the tournament, where he will face the Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor (61st in the world). The latter, who had received an invitation to be part of the final draw, took over his compatriot Gijs Brouwer (6-4, 6-4).

