Jannik Sinner eliminates Galan in three sets: in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon he will find Safiullin

Jannik Sinner does his duty against world No. 85 Daniel Elahi Galán and reaches the quarterfinals of Wimbledon for the second time in a row. The blue beats an excellent version of the Colombian 7-6(4) 6-4 6-3 and reaches the Russian Roman Safiullin (n° 92 Atp) who, in his first London participation in his career, settled the top seed Shapolavov in four sets. The theoretical semifinal with Novak Djokovic up for grabs on Tuesday, on the field tonight with Hurkacz.

The draw was sensationally open (until the semifinal opponents not higher than the 79th position in the ranking), expectations are rising game after game and Jannik Sinner does not disappoint: against Galan the blue does not shine, but the goal has nothing to do with it without spend too much energy. After a tight first set won in the tiebreak, Vagnozzi’s pupil accuses a small empty pass: it takes 15 break points and two hours of play to break his opponent’s serve, but from there the match goes downhill. In just over two and a half hours the Galan practice is closed and Jannik hits the fifth Grand Slam quarterfinal in his career. At 21, not too bad.

In the first set Galan, at the best Grand Slam result in his career, does not tremble and serves the first with 77%: Sinner’s plans are complicated as he is unable to convert five break points – and has to cancel three. The natural epilogue is the tiebreak where the No. 1 of Italy animatedly contests a decision by the chair umpire who calls out his shot, making a mistake, and has the point repeated. Jannik demands that fifteen be assigned to him directly since Galan sent the ball to the net. Not bad because Jannik closes 7-4, relying on the best quality and experience.

In the second set Galan immediately breaks serve and goes up 4-1. Sinner has less energy, makes a lot of mistakes in response and, above all, fails to make 14 break points in total. After 2 hours of play, in the 15th minute, a drop shot by the Colombian gives him the counterbreak. From then on the inertia definitively returned to the side of the South Tyrolean who closed the second 6-4 and put in six consecutive games, complete with an opening break in the third. Galan becomes an extra and the protagonist is Jannik Sinner who, once he has acquired a margin of safety, tries several times to go down to the net. A 6-2 comes out in 37 minutes that he knows of a sentence.

The winners of the singles rounds will pocket 2,350,000 pounds (2.75 million euros), while the losers in the first round will take home 55,000 pounds (64,320 euros). Although there has been a significant increase, also for qualifying, Wimbledon remains a tournament that tends to reward those who go the furthest rather than those who stop in the first round. Click here to find out the details of the prize pool round by round.

