Jannik Sinner higher and higher: beats Fritz, is in the semifinals at Indian Wells. Opposite is (still) Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner higher and higher: beats Fritz, is in the semifinals at Indian Wells. Opposite is (still) Alcaraz

Brick by brick, Jannik Sinner continues to build its stairway to the peak of world tennis. She does it in silence, away from the attention of the masses, intent more on speculating on the difficulties of Matteo Berrettini. Meanwhile Sinner writes another history page of the Italian racket: for the first time in 47 years old a blue comes in semifinal at Indian Wells. The South Tyrolean signs this new record by beating Taylor Fritz, the defending champion of the California tournament and No. 5 in the world. A heavy scalp, obtained moreover in a Masters 1000. Now in the semifinal there is the crossing with Carlos alcaraznumber one of the seeding: the challenge between the two terrible kids is just beginning, but it has already become a cult.

Sinner won with a score of 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in two hours and 19 minutes of play, conquering his second semifinal career in a Masters 1000 (after Miami). Steady nerves and a growing game have allowed the blue to get the better of another Top 5. It is the third time in six matches he beats a player who is in the top five positions of the ATP ranking. An excellent sign for a Sinner who had lost before this streak all the 13 matches played precisely with a Top 5. It is precisely the sign of constant growth, albeit slowed down by some falls. The ranking now counts for little, but in the meantime the South Tyrolean is reviewing the Top 10: it is virtually number 11 of the world based on real-time projections of the ATP world rankings.

“Taylor beat me here two years ago, I’m felice of victory. In the second set it started to move me a bit more, we have a pretty similar style, let’s be aggressive from the bottom. In the third I searched to vary morethen the last game, when you have to serve to close, is always difficile. I’m glad I managed to play aggressive – said Sinner – It certainly helps, you have more time to recover. In any case I tend to recover Enough quickly“.

