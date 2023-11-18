Jannik Sinner is in the finals of all ATP Finals

The Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner is in the final at the ATP Finals in Turin: he beat the Russian Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final in a match lasting almost two and a half hours, with a score of 6-3, 6-7, 6-1. Sinner is the first Italian ever to reach the final of the ATP Finals, the important end-of-year tournament in which the best eight tennis players of the season compete. The final will be played on Sunday at 5pm: Sinner will challenge the winner of the other semi-final, the one between the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and the Serbian Novak Djokovic, scheduled for Saturday at 9pm.

Sinner is 22 years old, has been in excellent form for months and this year has achieved the best results of his career so far, reaching fourth place in the men’s world ranking. It is the best result ever for an Italian, which Sinner shares with Adriano Panatta (who achieved it in the seventies).

For Sinner it is the third victory against Medvedev in the space of a month and a half, after those obtained in the tournaments in Vienna and Beijing, both in the final: before he had never beaten him and Medvedev, who is third in the world ranking, had won them all the previous six meetings.

