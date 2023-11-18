Home » Jannik Sinner is in the finals of all ATP Finals
Sports

Jannik Sinner is in the finals of all ATP Finals

by admin
Jannik Sinner is in the finals of all ATP Finals

The Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner is in the final at the ATP Finals in Turin: he beat the Russian Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final in a match lasting almost two and a half hours, with a score of 6-3, 6-7, 6-1. Sinner is the first Italian ever to reach the final of the ATP Finals, the important end-of-year tournament in which the best eight tennis players of the season compete. The final will be played on Sunday at 5pm: Sinner will challenge the winner of the other semi-final, the one between the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and the Serbian Novak Djokovic, scheduled for Saturday at 9pm.

Sinner is 22 years old, has been in excellent form for months and this year has achieved the best results of his career so far, reaching fourth place in the men’s world ranking. It is the best result ever for an Italian, which Sinner shares with Adriano Panatta (who achieved it in the seventies).

– Read also: Minimal dictionary for following tennis commentary

For Sinner it is the third victory against Medvedev in the space of a month and a half, after those obtained in the tournaments in Vienna and Beijing, both in the final: before he had never beaten him and Medvedev, who is third in the world ranking, had won them all the previous six meetings.

See also  Lorenzo Musetti-Novak Djokovic 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 video highlights: relive the blue's feat in the eighth in Monte Carlo

You may also like

Motocross: Jayden Archer’s spectacular triple jump

Good World Swimming Championships for Germany

This is how ‘Checo’ Pérez did in the...

Commisso, I will not leave Florence as happened...

Football Bundesliga: Leverkusen vs. Mainz – live ticker...

Nina Derwael and Erika Pinxten qualify for beam...

Formula 1, what the tests in Bahrain said:...

Kylian Mbappé has become too big for his...

Who say I? Guardiola asks for advice to...

LOMBARDY CUP 2024 | Sportdimontagna.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy