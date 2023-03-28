At the same time, the Italian was clinical by breaking him again at 4-3. Jannik Sinner won 86% of the points when the first service ball passed. Also very solid in defense during the rare long exchanges, the seeded number 10 quietly slips into the quarter-finals. He will face the winner of the match between Botic Van De Zandschulp and Emil Ruusuvuori. The finalist for the 2021 edition stopped at this stage of the competition last year.