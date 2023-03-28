Less than a year after the abandonment of Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals of Roland Garros, the Italian found Andrey Rublev on Tuesday for the first round of 16 of the Masters 1000 in Miami. As offensive as he is precise, the world No. 11 left the Russian no chance (6-2, 6-4) and joined the quarter-finals of the Florida tournament by sending a strong message.
It only took 32 minutes for Jannik Sinner to win the first set after two breaks inflicted on his opponent. Andrey Rublev hadn’t lost a set in Miami since entering the fray but had a hard time getting into his game. More enterprising at the start of the second set by regaining efficiency on his serve, the Russian raced in the lead without however offering himself the slightest break point.
At the same time, the Italian was clinical by breaking him again at 4-3. Jannik Sinner won 86% of the points when the first service ball passed. Also very solid in defense during the rare long exchanges, the seeded number 10 quietly slips into the quarter-finals. He will face the winner of the match between Botic Van De Zandschulp and Emil Ruusuvuori. The finalist for the 2021 edition stopped at this stage of the competition last year.