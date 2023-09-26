Home » Jannik Sinner suffered inexplicable attacks
by admin
Why the Gazzetta dello Sport he has it with Jannik Sinner? The newspaper launched a real one campaign against the number 1 in Italian tennis. His fault? Having missed the last few games of Coppa Davis. For this he suffered in our opinion criticisms inexplicableSurely excessive. Of course, Sinner has so far made it clear that he cares his career more than anything else, but his choices were shared from the Federationwho knows very well how his talent is at the service of the entire Italian movement.

Also Federer e Nadal have repeatedly given up on playing in Davis, because in modern tennis – made up of many often grueling tournaments – the periods of rest e training they are crucial. The Davis Cup, then, no longer has the same prestige of the past, but if he is in shape Sinner la will honor participating in Malaga finals. Just as he will represent himself and Italy at Atp Finals Of Torino. It is essential that you arrive in shape for these appointments. It is important that his growth can continue without further physical obstacles. Only in this way will they be able to arrive others triumphswhich will give prestige at all Italian tennis.

