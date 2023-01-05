Home Sports Jannik Sinner today in Adelaide: how he prepared with the new team
First tournament of the season and first quarterfinal for Jannik Sinner who decided to restart from the ATP 250 in Adelaide 1, where he defeated the British on his debut Kyle Edmund and then the home player Thank you Kokkinakis. In the next round, in the Italian night (match scheduled not before 03:30) for the South Tyrolean returning from a season full of ups and downs, there will be the American Sebastian Corda with whom he played only one match, won with a double 7-6 in Washington in 2021. Let’s take a look at how the blue tennis player prepared for thebreakthrough yearbetween hard winter training, Christmas with the family and time dedicated to hobbies such as skiing, football and Formula 1.

