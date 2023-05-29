Home » Jannik Sinner too strong for Alexandre Muller in the first round of Roland-Garros
Jannik Sinner too strong for Alexandre Muller in the first round of Roland-Garros

by admin
We would have liked to write a good story, that of a Frenchman who discovered the top 100 late, a few weeks ago, who would have knocked down the 8th player in the world during an epic night, which is moreover the first of this 2023 edition. But no, reality left no room for fantasy and it was the Italian Jannik Sinner who coolly qualified for the second round of Roland-Garros at the expense of Alexandre Muller.

Lacking benchmarks on the huge Phillipe-Chatrier court, just like facing a player in the top 10, Muller (26, 101st) made it too easy for Sinner in the first set. The Frenchman did have a break point in the very first game, but behind, he mostly suffered the game of his opponent.

Without having to make a fuss about it, Sinner took stock at the first acceleration, at the first shift. Muller, he only too rarely managed to hurt. Even his first ball, with regular peaks beyond 200 km / h, did not bring any free points. After the rapid loss of the first round, one could fear carnage.

A tighter second set

It did not take place thanks to a second set finally disputed. Despite a too quick break, Muller entered the game and did what he knows how to do best, hang on. Finally he found the right length, finally he could put some weight in his ball. But that was not enough to make Sinner doubt who ultimately took this second set.

See also  Akele in the national team for the pre-Olympic camp

In his hand, the Italian finished without any worries, taking advantage of his greater power to regularly open up the court and force Muller to stay in defence. THE « Muller ! Muller ! » which rained down from the stands at the end of the match must have warmed his heart. It’s already that. Sinner, he will continue his journey against the German Daniel Altmaier.

