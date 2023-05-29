Jannik Sinner too strong for Alexandre Muller in the first round of Roland-Garros

We would have liked to write a good story, that of a Frenchman who discovered the top 100 late, a few weeks ago, who would have knocked down the 8th player in the world during an epic night, which is moreover the first of this 2023 edition. But no, reality left no room for fantasy and it was the Italian Jannik Sinner who coolly qualified for the second round of Roland-Garros at the expense of Alexandre Muller.