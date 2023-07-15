Jannik Sinner was beaten by Novak Djokovic in the semifinal of the Wimbledon tournament

The Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner lost in three sets (6-3, 6-4, 7-6) the semifinal of the Wimbledon tournament against Novak Djokovic, played on Friday afternoon in the central court of the All England Club. Sinner was in his semifinal in a Grand Slam tournament and also largely underdog for this reason. In the match he never managed to create many problems for Djokovic, who thus qualified for his ninth final at Wimbledon, the fifth in a row: he will play it on Sunday against Carlos Alcaraz, who beat Daniil Medvedev in the second semifinal on Friday.

The streak continues…@DjokerNole defeats Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) to reach his ninth #Wimbledon final pic.twitter.com/mAGLUmVhOr — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2023

