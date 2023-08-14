Jannik Sinner’s first Masters 1000 victory

Loading player

Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner won the Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto, Canada, defeating Australian Alex De Minaur in the final with a score of 6-4, 6-1. It is a very important victory: the Masters 1000 tournaments are among the most prestigious of the tennis season, second in importance only to the four Grand Slam tournaments. For Sinner it is the eighth tournament won in his career and it is also the most important. He is the third Italian tennis player ever to win a Masters 1000 tournament, after Adriano Panatta (Stockholm and Rome, in 1975 and 1976) and Fabio Fognini (Montecarlo in 2019).

Sinner, who will turn 22 on August 16, is considered one of the strongest tennis players of the new generation and has already been firmly among the best in the world for some years. With this victory he will rise to sixth place in the men’s world rankings, the second best result ever for an Italian (Panatta had climbed to fourth position in the 1970s).

The long awaited moment 😍 At the third final in a 1000, @janniksin conquer the most important title of his career!#tennis | #NBO23 | #Sinnerpic.twitter.com/dtF5Ga8f15 — SuperTennis TV (@SuperTennisTv) August 13, 2023

Sinner’s victory in such an important tournament was highly anticipated, and was considered by experts to be a crucial goal to sanction his definitive transition from an extremely promising young player to one of the best tennis players in the world. This year Sinner had gone as far as the final stages of the most important tournaments many times, but never managed to win. It was his third final in a Masters 1000 tournament. The other two times had both been in the tournament in Miami, in the United States: he had lost in 2021 against the Pole Hubert Hurkacz and this year against the Russian Daniil Medvedev.

So far, Sinner’s 2023 had been very positive, even if inconspicuous and made up of some disappointments: he had only won one tournament and not one of the most important, instead losing several times in the final and semifinal in the most prestigious tournaments. At the moment Sinner is fourth in the so-called “race”, the ranking that only takes into account the results obtained since the beginning of the year, and is therefore fully in contention to qualify for the ATP Finals in Turin, the year-end tournament in which they participate only the best eight tennis players of the season.

