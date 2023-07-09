Japan and China Claim Top Spots in First Asian U16 Women’s Volleyball Championship

The first Asian U16 Women’s Volleyball Championship concluded in Hangzhou, with Japan emerging as the champions and China as the runners-up. The thrilling final match took place at the gymnasium of Hangzhou Normal University (Cangqian Campus) on July 8th.

The Japanese team showcased their exceptional skills and defeated the Chinese team with a score of 3:1, securing the championship title. The competition witnessed intense gameplay and fierce competition between the teams.

In the third and fourth finals, the Chinese Taipei team outperformed the Thai team with a score of 3:0, securing the third-place position in the championship.

This prestigious tournament featured teams from 12 countries and regions, including China, Japan, Thailand, and India. The matches were held across four venues in Hangzhou, Huzhou, and Shaoxing.

It’s important to note that the “Asian U16 Volleyball Championship” was previously known as the “Asian Junior Volleyball Championship.” This event serves as a significant test match for the volleyball event of the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games.

The success of the first Asian U16 Women’s Volleyball Championship highlights the growing talent and competitiveness in the sport across Asia. It not only provided a platform for young athletes to showcase their skills but also served as a stepping stone for future international competitions.

Congratulations to the Japanese team for their impressive victory and to all the participants for their remarkable performances in this captivating championship.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

