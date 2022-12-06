Original title: Japan and South Korea have been eliminated one after another, and the Asian teams in this World Cup have been wiped out

In the early hours of this morning, Beijing time, the World Cup in Qatar ended two rounds of competition. The Japanese team lost to Croatia in the penalty shootout (regular time 1:1, penalty kick 1:3), and missed the quarter-finals; the South Korean team, which fell behind 0:4 in the first half, lost to the five-star Brazil 1:4 in the end. Be eliminated. So far, all six AFC teams in this cup have been eliminated.

In the game between Japan and Croatia, the first overtime match and the first penalty shootout of the Qatar World Cup were born. Croatian goalkeeper Livakovic saved the shots of Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Misaki and Maya Yoshida successively in the penalty shootout to ensure that the team advanced.

Although they failed to achieve the goal of entering the quarter-finals, facing the runner-up of the last cup, Croatia, the Japanese team did not lose the wind at all and performed very well. They were still first to score, with Maeda breaking the deadlock with a corner before half-time.

Having learned the lessons of both Germany and Spain’s previous losses, facing the Japanese team, Croatia made targeted deployments, including strengthening crosses from the side and using its own height advantage to grab points. That helped them equalize in the 56th minute, with Lovren’s precise diagonal pass from outside the penalty area and Perisic’s header.

In the subsequent games, the two sides had offense and defense with each other, but the score was not rewritten. After 90 minutes, the score was 1:1 and the two sides entered overtime.

Modric, Kovacic, Perisic and other famous players were all replaced in overtime. The Croatian team hoped to maintain vitality on the field by adjusting the lineup, but the Japanese team’s tight defense did not leave too many offenses for the opponent. space. With a tie, the two teams entered a penalty shootout.

The Japanese team took the lead in free throws, and Takumi Minano was the first to go to the twelve-yard point. As the representative of the team’s European striker, Takumi Minano, who played for Monaco in Ligue 1, came off the bench in the 87th minute of the game. Taking a penalty kick must be one of his tasks.

But under heavy pressure, Takumi Minano’s shot quality was not high, and Livakovic quickly fell to the ground to complete the save.

Kaoru Misaki took the second penalty for the Japanese team. Livakovic judged the direction again and saved the ball. After Vlasic and Brozovic made steady free throws, the Croatian team had a two-goal lead.

In the third round, Takuma Asano scored the ball. Livaya’s shot hit the post and popped up, and the Japanese team saw a slight possibility of reversal.

However, in the fourth round, Maya Yoshida’s penalty was blocked by Livakovic again. With Pasalic’s goal overnight, Croatia eliminated Japan 3:1 in the penalty shootout.

Livakovic is 28 years old this year and is currently playing for Croatia’s domestic giants Dinamo Zagreb. In this penalty shootout, he stood on the goal line four times and saved three penalties.

Thanks to Livakovic’s performance, the Croatian team continued their strong performance in the penalty shootout: in the last cup, the “Plaid Army” eliminated the Danish team and the Russian team in succession through penalty shootouts, and finally won the runner up.

In another game, the South Korean team lost 1:4 to Brazil and stopped in the top 16.

Relying on Portugal’s lore in stoppage time in the final round of the group stage, the South Korean team beat Uruguay with 4 points due to their advantage in goals, and advanced to the knockout round at the buzzer. However, against the Samba Army today, “Tai Chi Tiger” failed to continue to upset.

Facing the South Korean team, the five-star Brazil showed its strong strength as the favorite to win the championship. Vinicius broke the deadlock early in the 7th minute, and he scored easily from the back point.

Neymar, who missed two rounds of the group stage due to injury, returned to the starting lineup. He scored a penalty kick in the 11th minute and Brazil extended their lead. Since then, the Brazilian team has gone through exquisite cooperation, with Richarlison and Paqueta winning two consecutive cities. By the end of the first half, the Samba Army had achieved a 4:0 lead.

Although the big score fell behind, the South Korean team was not discouraged. They created several chances in the second half, and in the 76th minute Bai Shenghao scored a wonderful world wave to get back a goal.

The Brazilian team dominated the second half with control, and Vinicius, Neymar and the main goalkeeper Alisson were replaced one after another. So far, all 26 players on Brazil’s roster have played in this World Cup. The score of 4:1 was maintained until the end, and the Samba Army advanced to the quarterfinals as they wished.

With the Japanese and South Korean teams being eliminated one after another, the AFC teams have all been eliminated, and none of them have entered the quarterfinals.

Up to now, there have been six seats in the quarterfinals of this World Cup. In addition to Croatia and Brazil, it also includes the Netherlands, Argentina, France and England.

The quarter-final matches have been produced as follows:

Upper half:

9th 23:00 Croatia vs Brazil

10th 03:00 Netherlands vs Argentina

Lower half:

03:00 on the 11th England vs France

From tonight to tomorrow morning Beijing time, the last two quarter-finals of this World Cup are about to start. The specific matchups are:

23:00 Morocco vs Spain

03:00 Portugal vs Switzerland

The winners of the two games will then meet in the quarter-finals in the same half as France and England.

As a group E seed, the Spanish team performed well in the group stage. After the 7-0 victory over Costa Rica in the first round, the outside world has high hopes for this young Matador team. But in the next two games, although the Spanish team was still the first to complete the goal, they did not win in the end, and they were once squeezed to the third place in the group in real time points, and were almost eliminated.

The Morocco team is just the opposite. After tying Croatia in the first match, Morocco defeated Belgium and Canada one after another, and finally qualified as the first place in Group F, and sent Belgium, the runner-up of the last cup, home.

Ashraf, Ziyech, and Mazraoui are the most famous stars in this Moroccan team, and all three are currently playing for European giants. In the face of Spain, which mainly controls the ball, teams that are good at quick counterattacks can often create a lot of threats, and the Morocco team belongs to this category.

In another game, it was not easy for Portugal with Ronaldo to pass Switzerland. Judging from the lineup, the Portuguese team, which is full of big names, is the dominant side. However, in terms of recent competition results, the Swiss team is not only not inferior to their opponents, but even better.

In the group stage, although the Swiss team lost 0:1 to Brazil, the scene was not ugly, and the conceded goal also appeared at the end of the game. Therefore, in the face of a strong enemy, the Swiss team has its own set of effective tactics, and it depends on how the Portuguese team breaks the game.