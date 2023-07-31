Japan Dominates Spain in Women’s World Cup 4-0 Victory

Japan Defeats Spain 4-0 in Women’s World Cup Group Match

On July 31st, in the third round of Group C of the Women’s World Cup, the Japanese women’s football team faced off against the Spanish women’s football team. The match took place at 15:00 Beijing time.

In the first half, Japan took the lead with a goal from Hinata Miyazawa, who received an assist from Jun Endo. Miyazawa then exchanged shots with Riko Ueki to extend Japan’s lead. In the second half, Mio Tanaka scored another goal, sealing a 4-0 victory for Japan. With this win, Japan secured three victories in the group stage and topped their group. They will now face Norway in the round of 16. Spain, on the other hand, will face Switzerland in their next match.

The first goal came in the 12th minute when Hinata Miyazawa scored with a single-handed shot after receiving a diagonal pass from Jun Endo. Japan took a 1-0 lead.

In the 29th minute, Japan had a chance to counterattack. Miyazawa Hinata sent a wonderful pass, which was met by Riko Ueki in the penalty area. Ueki’s shot deflected off a defender and found the back of the net, extending Japan’s lead to 2-0.

In the 40th minute, Spain made a pass error, allowing Riko Ueki to steal the ball. Ueki then sent an assist to Hyuga Miyazawa, who volleyed the ball into the net from the far corner. Japan led 3-0.

The final goal of the match came in the 82nd minute when Mio Tanaka dribbled the ball from the right and cut into the penalty area. She then scored with her left foot, giving Japan a commanding 4-0 lead.

Throughout the match, there were several notable moments. In the 19th minute, Parralluelo of Spain attempted a low shot from outside the penalty area, but Japan’s goalkeeper Yamashita made a save. In the 36th minute, Hermoso of Spain headed the ball over the goal from a cross by Ona Bartley.

At halftime, Japan held a comfortable 3-0 lead over Spain. In the 91st minute, Japan had a chance to make it 5-0 with a free kick, but Hikari Umoto’s shot went just over the crossbar.

In terms of the starting lineups and substitutions, Japan’s women’s football team fielded the following players: Yamashita, Shimizu, Moeka, Kumagai, Takahashi, Miyazawa, Umoto, Nagano, Endo, Hayashi, and Ueki. Spain’s women’s football team featured Rodriguez, Batlle, Paredes, Carmona, Galvez, Avellera, Bonmati, Putras, Caldentay, Hermoso, and Parralluelo.

The substitutes for both teams did not make an appearance in the match.

Overall, Japan’s convincing victory over Spain has earned them a spot in the round of 16, where they will face Norway. Spain will take on Switzerland in their next match. Fans can expect more exciting football action as the Women’s World Cup progresses.

