Japan hopes for Neymar’s return with PSG, before departure to South Korea

He is the idol of young people. And younger people. The Japanese public only have eyes for Neymar. Each time the 31-year-old Brazilian star appears on the lawns for training, or on the giant screens when she remains on the bench during matches, an ovation rises from the stands.

Monday, early evening, this was the case at the National Stadium in Tokyo. The former Barcelona player participated in the entire session and appears to be in better shape than when he arrived in Osaka almost ten days ago. The hard work is paying off.

Even if he still legitimately lacks rhythm, it seems less risky to give him a few minutes of play now. Would it be Tuesday (12 p.m.), against Inter, or in Busan, South Korea, against Jeonbuk, two days later? The Japanese public hopes that Luis Enrique will decide to field him on Tuesday.

On Monday, for an hour, his players indulged in a toro and then a tactical work exercise in two groups of 11 players, where the former Spanish coach got personally involved. While one team was working on the ball exits under the orders of the Iberian coach, the other was carrying out a conservation game, before reversing.

Kurzawa scores a nice goal in training

The training ended with a series of crosses and strikes, during which the nets did not shake much. Laywin Kurzawa (30), recovered from a blow to the knee, scored the most beautiful of an acrobatic control-recovery sequence. Lee Kang-In, also affected in the knee, was entitled to an individualized session, before the arrival of his partners with whom he did the warm-up. Renato Sanches slipped away after the first half hour to continue his individual indoor program.

While the Parisians were to join South Korea in the wake of the friendly match against Inter, they changed their plan and will not leave until Wednesday morning.

