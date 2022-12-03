Home Sports Japan upset Spain Ren Jiu opened 1062 bets 18163 yuan_Lottery_Sina Athletic Storm_Sina.com
On December 3rd, Beijing time, the results of the 22146th Renjiu lottery of Winner Lottery were announced. In this period, Ren Jiu opened 1062 bets, and the single bet bonus was 18,163 yuan. The total betting amount of Ren Jiu in the current period was 30,139,698 yuan.

　　

　　In terms of lottery results: South Korea defeated Portugal 2-1, resulting in a 4.5 times upset, Ghana lost 0-2 to Uruguay, Serbia 2-3 Switzerland, Japan beat Spain 2-1, and 7 times the upset result! Costa Rica 2-4 Germany, Croatia and Belgium drew a goalless draw, Canada 1-2 Morocco. Tunisia upset France 1-0, Australia beat Denmark by the same score, Argentina beat Poland 2-0, Saudi Arabia lost 1-2 to Mexico. Senegal defeated Ecuador 2-1 to advance to the round of 16, England beat Wales with 3 goals, and the United States beat Iran 1-0 to advance to the knockout round.

The deadline for redemption of prizes in this period is February 1, 2023. Overdue prizes will be discarded

