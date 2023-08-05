Japan vs. Norway live updates: Japan takes 2-1 lead in second half

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup continues Saturday with a round of 16 matchup between Japan and Norway (FS1 and the FOX Sports app) at Regional Stadium in Wellingtonk, New Zealand.

Japan was dominant in its three-game sweep of Group C, scoring the most goals throughout the group stage (11). Japan also has the most prolific offensive player so far in Hinata Miyazawa (four goals), and its defense has been just as brilliant, notching three shutouts in the three games.

Norway, the second-place team in Group A, has a question mark regarding the health of star Ada Hegerberg. She trained with the team Friday, but started on the bench vs. Japan.

Sophie Roman Haug, Hegerberg’s replacement, scored a hat trick against the Philippines.

Japan has dominated Norway in the past, leading the all-time series 6-0-2 (W-D-L) and outscoring Norway 17-7 in those contests.

Follow our live coverage below!

Japan vs. Norway

50′: In the driver’s seat!

Japan’s persistence paid in the 50th minute, when a slew of nifty passes freed up Risa Shimzu, who put away a nice chip shot.

41′: Off the mark

Japan is used to scoring goals in bunches, and though it only found the back of the net once in the first half, it created plenty of chances to increase that number

20′: Back comes Norway!

Norway stormed back into the game with a perfectly placed header by Guro Reiten.

15′: Unintended outcome

It came as a result of an error, but Japan’s forceful attacks coaxed an own goal from Norway’s back line.

6′: All effort

Japan’s manager Futoshi Ikeda was visibly pleased with his team’s energy to open this one, as it had Norway’s defense scrambling to stop it.

1′: No cigar

Not even a minute into the match, Japan’s offense putting the pressure on, and it nearly came up with a go-ahead score within seconds of the opening whistle.

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The World Cup NOW crew previewed the match live on Twitter.

Meet the stars

The pregame show featured a couple of features giving fans some insight into key players in the match — one of the aforementioned Haug, and one on Japan’s Miyazawa. Watch them below.

Thank you, fans!

Japan’s squad paid tribute to its supporters before the game.

