Japanese Daiki Hashioka (STVV) in the picture at PAOK

The Greek PAOK is preparing a bid for STVV’er Daiki Hashioka. The Japanese right winger of the Canaries has been followed for some time by the current number two in Greece.

Hashioka, who has played for STVV since 2021, was already hoping for a transition to a larger competition last summer. More than anything he wanted to go to the Bundesliga. But the interest of FC Köln, among others, never really became concrete. Now it remains to be seen whether PAOK will actually come up with money in Sint-Truiden.

Last weekend, Hashioka was missing from the RWDM field due to an ankle injury he sustained a week earlier against OH Leuven. The Japanese was on the practice field in Sint-Jansstraat on Wednesday. He participated in a large part of the training, coach Thorsten Fink is confident that Hashioka will be available against Charleroi on Saturday.

Koita back in training

Frederic Ananou will also be present again on Saturday after a muscle tear. Aboubakary Koita also trained fully again after being absent due to illness earlier this week. Kahveh Zahiroleslam remains the biggest concern, he is allowed to play by the medical staff but is still experiencing too much pain. The American striker did not train with the group on Wednesday. (gus)

