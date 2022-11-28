Japanese fans also called for a refund, and were complained about by the Internet celebrity “Brother Refund” who couldn’t afford to lose: people still don’t forget to pick up garbage with high quality

After winning against Germany, I don’t know if Japan was a little relaxed. In the second game, they actually scored an own goal and gave Costa Rica a big gift.

On November 27th, Beijing time, the Japanese fans were completely furious. After the team defeated the German team before, they were celebrating their success in the group stage. They may join hands with Spain to stand out from the group of death.

The Japanese team had 2 free kick opportunities in excellent positions within 10 minutes, but failed to grasp them. In the end, Costa Rica won 1-0 with Fuller’s 81st-minute goal.

It is precisely because of this that after the game ended, the Japanese team collectively bowed and apologized to the fans on the scene, but the Japanese fans had already scolded the sky.

After reading it, some netizens said that Japanese netizens learned from the popular football internet celebrity “Brother Money Refund” and asked for a refund. It is very “in place”.