Home Sports Japanese fans also called for money refund, and were complained about by the Internet celebrity “Refund Brother” who couldn’t afford to lose: people still don’t forget to pick up garbage with high quality.
Sports

Japanese fans also called for money refund, and were complained about by the Internet celebrity “Refund Brother” who couldn’t afford to lose: people still don’t forget to pick up garbage with high quality.

by admin
Japanese fans also called for money refund, and were complained about by the Internet celebrity “Refund Brother” who couldn’t afford to lose: people still don’t forget to pick up garbage with high quality.

Japanese fans also called for a refund, and were complained about by the Internet celebrity “Brother Refund” who couldn’t afford to lose: people still don’t forget to pick up garbage with high quality

2022-11-28 17:31:36 Source: KuaiTech Author: Xuehua Editor: Xuehua Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

After winning against Germany, I don’t know if Japan was a little relaxed. In the second game, they actually scored an own goal and gave Costa Rica a big gift.

On November 27th, Beijing time, the Japanese fans were completely furious. After the team defeated the German team before, they were celebrating their success in the group stage. They may join hands with Spain to stand out from the group of death.

The Japanese team had 2 free kick opportunities in excellent positions within 10 minutes, but failed to grasp them. In the end, Costa Rica won 1-0 with Fuller’s 81st-minute goal.

It is precisely because of this that after the game ended, the Japanese team collectively bowed and apologized to the fans on the scene, but the Japanese fans had already scolded the sky.

After reading it, some netizens said that Japanese netizens learned from the popular football internet celebrity “Brother Money Refund” and asked for a refund. It is very “in place”.

World Cup Japan beat Germany 1:2!The

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Xuehua

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

You may also like

World Cup in Qatar｜Japan loses to Costa Rica...

Juventus, Agnelli’s resignation: the social reactions

Here is John Elkann’s new Juve. Fans dream...

Maurizio Scanavino is the new general manager of...

After losing the game, Japanese fans pick up...

Agnelli’s letter: “When the team isn’t compact, it...

Juventus, letter from Agnelli: “Compactness has failed”

From the Premier League to the Japanese B,...

Juve revolution, the entire board of directors resigns:...

Rome, Tahirovic injury: muscle problem. He comes out...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy