Home Sports Japanese fans explain why we clean up the rubbish in the stands and our high-quality culture embodies: the big bosses in the country criticize disgusting hypocrisy–fast technology–technology changes the future
Sports

Japanese fans explain why we clean up the rubbish in the stands and our high-quality culture embodies: the big bosses in the country criticize disgusting hypocrisy–fast technology–technology changes the future

by admin
Japanese fans explain why we clean up the rubbish in the stands and our high-quality culture embodies: the big bosses in the country criticize disgusting hypocrisy–fast technology–technology changes the future

Japanese fans explain why our high-quality culture is reflected in cleaning up the rubbish in the stands: the big bosses in the country criticize disgusting hypocrisy

The high quality of Japanese fans in the World Cup has been praised by netizens all over the world. Is this really the case?

After the Japan match, the fans of the Japanese team took the initiative to clean up the rubbish in the stands, and the players of the Japanese team also cleaned the locker room spotlessly. This move was praised by FIFA.

Regarding the concern about Japanese fans picking up garbage, Japanese fans once replied, “Japanese people don’t leave garbage, and we respect this place very much.” The high quality of Japanese fans has also attracted many media reports and praises.

“Our hearts are clean, so the stands must be clean. It means the team has fulfilled their mission”; “Leave cleaner than when you first arrived, this is the obvious truth. We should always express gratitude Affection”

Some fans brought blue bags and distributed them to everyone sitting in the Japanese fan seats. “When our team is leading, we can turn the area blue. It’s part of our culture to leave the field clean. It’s what our parents and what we’ve been taught.”

Praise for this “special” behavior, Japanese fans said: “What you think is special is actually nothing special to us.”

“When we finish using the toilet, we clean ourselves. When we leave the room, we also make sure the room is tidy. It’s our habit” “We can’t leave an unclean place. It’s part of our education and daily learning .”

See also  Guangdong media: the national football results are far more important than the process, and Saudi Arabia's 3-game winning streak becomes a dark horse_Vietnam

Of course, the above remarks also caused displeasure among many Japanese netizens. Japanese netizens said, why is there so much rubbish in District 11?

Igawa Yiko, the former president of the Japanese paper giant, also put forward a similar view, saying that the fans are “self-satisfied”. Fans and the Japanese national team) stop doing this in the future. “

In a subsequent tweet, he complained that the only thing that can satisfy the self-esteem of the Japanese today is to pick up trash on the football field and be praised. “We have nothing else to be proud of. It’s sad that Japan has become such a poor country!”

Japanese fans explain why our high-quality culture is reflected in cleaning up the rubbish in the stands: the big bosses in the country criticize disgusting hypocrisy

There are not a few people who agree with this point of view, “Actually, I don’t like it either, there is always a feeling of ‘here again'”, “It is good manners to clean up your own garbage, but walking around in the stands to collect garbage after the game It’s disgusting to look at, and it’s just to get attention and spread the word to the world.”

Japanese fans explain why we clean up the rubbish in the stands and our high-quality culture embodies: the big bosses in this country criticize disgusting hypocrisy

Japanese fans explain why our high-quality culture is reflected in cleaning up the rubbish in the stands: the big bosses in the country criticize disgusting hypocrisy

Japanese fans explain why we clean up the rubbish in the stands and our high-quality culture embodies: the big bosses in this country criticize disgusting hypocrisy

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Xuehua

You may also like

World Cup, Australia redeems itself: 1-0 to Tunisia,...

Biomethane from cows, the Coldiretti recipe against high...

Qatar World Cup｜The host Qatar became the first...

Belgium, Lukaku on the bench against Morocco

Enlightenment from Japan’s World Cup defeat of Germany:...

Inter, the money needed for the budget from...

Ranieri: “Brazil is super even without Neymar. The...

Landslide in Ischia: 13 missing. Man rescued and...

Cristiano Ronaldo, the man of records points to...

Inter, Scalvini is the dream for the summer....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy