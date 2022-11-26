Japanese fans explain why our high-quality culture is reflected in cleaning up the rubbish in the stands: the big bosses in the country criticize disgusting hypocrisy

The high quality of Japanese fans in the World Cup has been praised by netizens all over the world. Is this really the case?

After the Japan match, the fans of the Japanese team took the initiative to clean up the rubbish in the stands, and the players of the Japanese team also cleaned the locker room spotlessly. This move was praised by FIFA.

Regarding the concern about Japanese fans picking up garbage, Japanese fans once replied, “Japanese people don’t leave garbage, and we respect this place very much.” The high quality of Japanese fans has also attracted many media reports and praises.

“Our hearts are clean, so the stands must be clean. It means the team has fulfilled their mission”; “Leave cleaner than when you first arrived, this is the obvious truth. We should always express gratitude Affection”

Some fans brought blue bags and distributed them to everyone sitting in the Japanese fan seats. “When our team is leading, we can turn the area blue. It’s part of our culture to leave the field clean. It’s what our parents and what we’ve been taught.”

Praise for this “special” behavior, Japanese fans said: “What you think is special is actually nothing special to us.”

“When we finish using the toilet, we clean ourselves. When we leave the room, we also make sure the room is tidy. It’s our habit” “We can’t leave an unclean place. It’s part of our education and daily learning .”

Of course, the above remarks also caused displeasure among many Japanese netizens. Japanese netizens said, why is there so much rubbish in District 11?

Igawa Yiko, the former president of the Japanese paper giant, also put forward a similar view, saying that the fans are “self-satisfied”. Fans and the Japanese national team) stop doing this in the future. “

In a subsequent tweet, he complained that the only thing that can satisfy the self-esteem of the Japanese today is to pick up trash on the football field and be praised. “We have nothing else to be proud of. It’s sad that Japan has become such a poor country!”

There are not a few people who agree with this point of view, “Actually, I don’t like it either, there is always a feeling of ‘here again'”, “It is good manners to clean up your own garbage, but walking around in the stands to collect garbage after the game It’s disgusting to look at, and it’s just to get attention and spread the word to the world.”